Miami soccer, volleyball and tennis all make changes to schedule

Three different Canes’ sports have either postponed or canceled scheduled events after Hurricane Irma ravaged South Florida.

Hurricanes soccer (4-2) was set to travel to face Syracuse on Sept. 15, but the match has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled once the two programs can confirm a mutually agreeable date.

The undefeated Hurricanes volleyball team (6-0) were preparing to host James Madison, Auburn and South Alabama for the UM/FIU Invitational Sept. 15-16, but the tournament was canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Canes will return to action Sept. 22 against Virginia Tech.

Miami tennis confirmed it will not participate in the Duke Bonk Invitational, which was supposed to be the team’s opening competition for the 2017-2018 season. As a result, the Canes’ scheduled trip to North Carolina for the weekend of Sept. 15 has been canceled.

More information will be given about the status of Hurricanes sports as the university continues its process to fully reopen campus.