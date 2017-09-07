Campus Life, Environment, International, National News, News

BREAKING: UM Gables campus to be evacuated tomorrow

University administrators made the call at 8:15 Thursday morning to move remaining students to an off-campus Red Cross shelter in the Southwest Dade area by tomorrow evening. This is the first-ever time the university will be evacuated for a hurricane.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, there are 137 students still on campus, but Whitely says with the likelihood of canceled flights, administration anticipates that number to increase.

The shelter is approximately 5 miles from the Coral Gables campus and will have water and Meals Ready to Eat for students, but most will be told to bring their own food and hurricane supplies, as well as bedding and hygiene products. Students will be transported to the shelter by UM shuttle buses, and should bring their cane cards.

Fourteen staff members, one physician and one psychologist will stay with students at the shelter, Whitely said. UM President Julio Frenk and Whitely will monitor the storm from the Emergency Operations Center in the Flipse building on Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

Campus residents will get more information at floor meetings tonight.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

September 7, 2017

Reporters

Isabella Cueto

Isabella Cueto can be reached via email at icueto@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @isabellacueto.


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “BREAKING: UM Gables campus to be evacuated tomorrow”

  1. Adrianne Rondon says:
    September 7, 2017 at 4:28 PM

    Is this open to UM staff as well???

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

