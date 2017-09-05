Athletics, Football, Sports

All Miami Hurricanes’ sports cancelled through the weekend

Hurricane Irma is fast approaching South Florida as a Category 5 storm with winds reaching speeds of over 185 miles per hour. With a rising chance that the storm will hit Miami, the University of Miami Department of Athletics has cancelled all athletic events for the school through the weekend.

This includes the matchup between Canes football and Arkansas State that was originally scheduled for 3:30 on Sept. 9. Miami was supposed to travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, for the game prior to the notice of the hurricane.

The football game will not be rescheduled because there are no mutually available dates.

According to staff, it was not the trip up to Arkansas that was the problem, it was the concern and uncertainty of making the trip back down to Miami after the game that would have caused an issue. The worst of the storm for South Florida is likely to come on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“The decision to cancel these athletic contests is difficult, especially as some are scheduled to take place away from Miami,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “However, we made the collective decision that we simply cannot put our student-athletes, coaches and staff in danger traveling to and from contests. As we have seen from the tragic impact of Hurricane Harvey—and from South Florida’s own experiences—the impacts of hurricanes can be devastating and long-lasting, and can make travel extremely difficult and dangerous.

“I want to thank all of our opponents for their cooperation and understanding,” James continued. “Our thoughts are with those in the path of Hurricane Irma both here in South Florida and afar. We are comforted in knowing that our community is strong and will come together, if needed, to recover from the storm.”

Up until Tuesday morning, UM football was practicing on a normal schedule, but the severity of Irma changed everything.

September 5, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez


