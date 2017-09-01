Football, Soccer, Sports, Volleyball

Sports Roundup: 9/1-9/3

Football

The season is finally here. Head Coach Mark Richt and the Hurricanes will open the 2017 season at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium with a matchup against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Prepare to watch newly named starting quarterback Malik Rosier lead the Canes.

Soccer

Miami will finish up its five-game road trip with a pair of road games against Yale at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and Quinnipiac at noon Sept. 3. The team is trying to bounce back from its first loss of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Cincinnati Aug. 27.

Volleyball

The undefeated ‘Canes (3-0) will participate in the 2017 Homewood Suites Sunshine State Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, this upcoming weekend. They will play Florida Atlantic University at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, University of Central Florida at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and Florida Gulf Coast University at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

September 1, 2017

Reporters

Isaiah Kim-Martinez


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Against all odds, former UM linebacker Jermaine Grace makes Falcons’ roster

Big congratulations to linebacker Jermaine Grace, an Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent who, per a ...

Questions and answers to get you warmed up for UM vs. Bethune-Cookman

Almost kickoff time. Thank you to Bethune-Cookman beat writer Zach Dean of the Daytona Beach News-Jo ...

Finally, without further ado, here come the Miami Hurricanes

Kc McDermott is about to begin his final season at the University of Miami. Mark Walton will begin h ...

Saturday is a big day for UM fans. Here’s how it can be bigger

Saturday is a big day for University of Miami and Bethune-Cookman football fans, as the season kicks ...

Planning to watch UM opener? Manny Diaz has some specific advice for you; plus Canes notes

A six-pack of UM notes on a Friday, a day before Miami’s opener: • Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz ...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making them one of just seventeen universi ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

AFROTC Members Recognized

Two members of the University of Miami ROTC Detachment receive top national recognition at a summer ...

Cane Kickoff Welcomes Incoming Students to UM

The University of Miami welcomed students back with ‘Cane Kickoff, a week of events to introduce the ...

Rosier, Walton Lead #18 Canes Over Wildcats

Big days by Malik Rosier and Mark Walton led the Miami Hurricanes to a 28-point season-opening victo ...

Hurricanes Gameday

Here's all the information you need to know about the Hurricanes football game vs. Bethune-Cook ...

Soccer Readies for Road Match at Quinnipiac

The Miami soccer team is set for its last non-conference road outing of the season Sunday at 1 p.m., ...

Volleyball Holds Off FAU for Dramatic 5-Set Win

The University of Miami volleyball team got its weekend off to a winning start after prevailing over ...

Canes XC Starts Strong at FAU Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla.- The Hurricane's cross country program had a trio of top finishers at the FAU ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching