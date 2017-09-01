Dashboard Confessional and The Mowgli’s liven up South Beach’s Fillmore Theater

Edge, Music, Reviews

The Mowgli's performing at the Fillmore. Photo credit: Andrea Illan

The Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater in the heart of South Beach was packed with young-spirited adults with a shared passion for indie rock music Aug. 29.

The Mowgli’s welcomed the crowd and began its performance with one of the band’s older songs, “Bad Dream.” Multicolored lights illuminated the stage as the California-based group performed.

While the band did not perform one of its most famous songs, “I’m Good,” the band’s setlist expertly balanced its most beloved hits, such as “Say It, Just Say It,” and songs from the band’s newest album, “Where’d Your Weekend Go?

Katie Jayne Earl, the band’s female vocalist, energized the audience with hair flips and bouncy dance moves, which the crowd mimicked.

Lead singer Colin Dieden made several comments about the band’s fascination with South Florida, exciting the crowd.

The Mowgli’s ended the show with the quintessential feel-good indie rock song, “San Francisco.”

The audience seemed to enjoy the The Mowgli’s performance, but it was evident that Dashboard Confessional was the reason most people came to the Fillmore.

Unlike The Mowgli’s colorful performance, Dashboard Confessional had a darker presence on stage. Deep red and white lights matched the ambiance of the venue.

As the band performed one of its most popular songs, “Vindicted,” dedicated fans sang and head banged along with the band members. The performance also featured a cover of Justin Bieber’s hit song, “Love Yourself,” which received a mixed reaction from the crowd.

Lead singer Christopher Carrababa of Dashboard Confessional, did not fail to give South Florida his love. Carrababa went so far as to call Miami Beach the band’s “home,” despite originating from Boca Raton, Florida.

The band ended the night with its most popular song, “Hands Down,” and the 2,000 audience members rose to their feet to belt out the lyrics.

Whether people went for The Mowgli’s, Dashboard Confessional or both, the concert at The Fillmore demonstrated music’s ability to connect and exhilarate.

September 1, 2017

Reporters

Andrea Illan


