Edge, Music, Reviews

A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy is not what you expected

asap-mob-cozy-tapes-vol-2-too-cozy.jpg

Building on the collaborative success of “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 Friends,” the second iteration of A$AP Mob’s famous “Cozy Tapes” has arrived. The Harlem-based collective’s release of “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy did not disappoint fans of the first album.

Featuring 24 different artists, the album has 17 tracks, including three skits, lasting 51 minutes. Returning collaborators on this back-to-school themed project include Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. Some notable newcomers are Jaden Smith, Frank Ocean and Gucci Mane.

The album begins with a two-minute skit called “Skool Bus.” This friendly back-and-forth track was written by popular Instagram user, “donteriohundon,” who criticizes celebrities on social media.

“Skool Bus” introduces the timely back-to-school theme that’s perpetuated throughout the album. The theme is evident in “Frat Rules,” when Big Sean and A$AP Rocky trade bars about the image their crew portrays.

The album gets darker in the song “Perry Aye,” one of the stronger tracks on the album. The song is laden with foreign high-class references. The title itself is a play on the French sparkling water brand Perrier and American fashion designer Perry Ellis.

An almost unrecognizable Jaden Smith sings the chorus; his voice is lowered and distorted in the track. Smith describes his expensive lifestyle with mentions of Cartier, Ferrari and Dom Perignon. Short and sweet verses from A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and A$AP Nast round out “Perry Aye” as a flamboyant, dark hit.

If you’ve been missing Chief Keef since his 2012 series of hits, there’s good news. In the bright and playful beat from producer Pi’erre Bourne on “Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard),” Chief Keef raps in the heavily auto-tuned chorus. Sosa is backed up by verses from A$AP Nast, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

The album ends strong with the star-stocked single “RAF.” Frank Ocean is in rare form on the track, rapping the longest verse of the song. Tracks such as “Walk on Water” and “Blowin’ Minds (Skateboard)” are sure to blare at upcoming functions.

While “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 2 Too Cozy delivers some solid hits with a fun, school-like theme, even the strongest songs are not of the same caliber of the original “Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 Friends.However, the skits in “Vol. 2” convey a more cohesive theme. While it’s no “Vol. 1,” “Vol. 2” is a nice addition to the original.

September 1, 2017

Reporters

Eric Purcell


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Against all odds, former UM linebacker Jermaine Grace makes Falcons’ roster

Big congratulations to linebacker Jermaine Grace, an Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent who, per a ...

Questions and answers to get you warmed up for UM vs. Bethune-Cookman

Almost kickoff time. Thank you to Bethune-Cookman beat writer Zach Dean of the Daytona Beach News-Jo ...

Finally, without further ado, here come the Miami Hurricanes

Kc McDermott is about to begin his final season at the University of Miami. Mark Walton will begin h ...

Saturday is a big day for UM fans. Here’s how it can be bigger

Saturday is a big day for University of Miami and Bethune-Cookman football fans, as the season kicks ...

Planning to watch UM opener? Manny Diaz has some specific advice for you; plus Canes notes

A six-pack of UM notes on a Friday, a day before Miami’s opener: • Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz ...

UM Earns 4-Star LGBTQ Rating for Campus Inclusivity

The Campus Pride Index has ranked UM a 4-star university, making them one of just seventeen universi ...

Focus on the Barcelona Terrorist Attack

University of Miami hosts a panel discussion about the terrorist attack and remembers the victims fr ...

Data Science Computes Bright Futures for Miami’s At-Risk Youth

UM’s Center for Computational Science partnered with teens from Miami to prepare for careers in comp ...

AFROTC Members Recognized

Two members of the University of Miami ROTC Detachment receive top national recognition at a summer ...

Cane Kickoff Welcomes Incoming Students to UM

The University of Miami welcomed students back with ‘Cane Kickoff, a week of events to introduce the ...

Rosier, Walton Lead #18 Canes Over Wildcats

Big days by Malik Rosier and Mark Walton led the Miami Hurricanes to a 28-point season-opening victo ...

Hurricanes Gameday

Here's all the information you need to know about the Hurricanes football game vs. Bethune-Cook ...

Soccer Readies for Road Match at Quinnipiac

The Miami soccer team is set for its last non-conference road outing of the season Sunday at 1 p.m., ...

Volleyball Holds Off FAU for Dramatic 5-Set Win

The University of Miami volleyball team got its weekend off to a winning start after prevailing over ...

Canes XC Starts Strong at FAU Invitational

BOCA RATON, Fla.- The Hurricane's cross country program had a trio of top finishers at the FAU ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching