Three summer movies you might have missed

Baby Driver

This film boasts an incredible soundtrack; star-studded cast of Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey; and car chases that rival the ‘Fast & Furious’ series. Director Edgar Wright’s latest film “Baby Driver,” pleases almost every movie theater crowd. Centered around Baby (Ansel Elgort), a getaway driver with severe tinnitus, Baby Driver substitutes a traditional score for an eclectic soundtrack based on Baby’s iPod playlists. Wright juxtaposes music and film as every set piece is meticulously synced to the beat of songs, akin to a high budget music video. Although the plotline clearly takes a backseat, the film’s powerhouse cast, action sequences and unique style makes “Baby Driver” a must see in theaters.

Okja

Filled with absurdist comedy, heart-wrenching drama and relevant social commentary, American-Korean co-production “Okja” is one of the strangest Netflix originals. The film chronicles the journey of a 12-year-old girl (Ahn Seo-hyun) on a mission to save her best friend, a mutated “super pig,” from a biochemical conglomerate. Director Bong Joon Ho seamlessly blends genres, sending audiences into raucous laughter in one moment before tugging on their heartstrings the next. Newcomer Ahn Seo-hyun establishes herself as a driving force, not only carrying the film but completely selling the film’s absurd concept. The cast also features movie stars Tilda Swinton, Lilly Collins and Jake Gyllenhaal, who are nearly unrecognizable. They play arguably some of the most eccentric roles of their careers, however, in the movie they are absurdly perfect.

Dunkirk

Director Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” is an exercise in cinematic achievement. Featuring magnificent cinematography, larger-than-life set pieces and nail-biting suspense, this immediate blockbuster hit is certainly Oscar-worthy. Dunkirk tells the story of a 1940 evacuation through three separate groups: an aircraft pilot, soldiers trapped on the beach and a civilian rescue mission. Nolan proves himself as a master filmmaker as he keeps the audience in dramatic suspense throughout the film, never allowing viewers to collect themselves. The film’s special effects are especially impressive, as real WWII-era equipment was utilized in the battle sequences in lieu of CGI. Shot largely on 70mm IMAX film, the film’s visuals warrant a big screen viewing. The death-defying fighter jet sequences are worth the price of admission, as cameras mounted onto planes provide first-person perspective of dogfights.

August 27, 2017

