Big-name artists to play at Ultra Music Festival 2017

Ultra, the world’s leading music festival, will return to Bayfront Park for the 19th year in a row next weekend. As always, Ultra promises great entertainment and fun with plenty of LED lights, intricate stages and renowned EDM artists.

This year, Ultra may see technological updates to keep the beats fresh, and the Resistance “Spider” Stage is getting special attention as one of the forefront places of entertainment in the festival. The festival only lasts three days, so be sure to check out these premier artists while you are there.

Major Lazer

Ultra can “lean on” Major Lazer to please the crowd on the festival’s inaugural day. Major Lazer currently consists of three members: Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. The group’s first album, “Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do,” came out in 2009. Their most recent album, “Peace Is the Mission,” came out in 2015 and has lifted them to great success with chart-topping singles like “Lean On” featuring MØ and DJ Snake, “Powerful” featuring Ellie Goulding and Tarrus Riley, “Cold Water” featuring MØ again and Justin Bieber, and most recently “Run Up” featuring PartyNextDoor and Nicki Minaj.

11 p.m. March 24

Ultra Main Stage

Alesso

Alessandro Lindblad, better known as Alesso, began playing piano at seven, fell in love with EDM at 16 and started to become renowned for his abilities at 19. Since then, Alesso has released one album, “Forever,” and singles like “If I Lose Myself” featuring OneRepublic, “Heroes (we could be)” featuring Tove Lo, and several remixes of chart-topping songs (“Titanium,” “Party Rock Anthem” and more).

8:35 p.m. March 24

Ultra Main Stage

Ice Cube

A rapper, songwriter, producer, actor and filmmaker, O’Shea Jackson Sr. is known throughout the world as Ice Cube. Ice Cube began his career in 1987 with Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella in the group N.W.A. Together, they released “Straight Outta Compton,” which featured the first songs in the new genre of “Gangsta Rap,” including the song album’s titular song. Some of Ice Cube’s greatest songs include “It Was a Good Day,” “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It” and “No Vaseline.” He plans to release a new album later this year.

7:45 p.m. March 25

Live Stage

DJ Snake

Nominated for a Grammy in 2012 and 2015, DJ Snake has helped produce several tracks for famous singers, including Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” album, and has been featured on many other famous singles (“Lean On”). What is possibly his biggest single, “Turn Down for What,” came out in 2013, and he has been topping the charts as a standalone DJ ever since. He recently released his album “Encore,” featuring songs like “Let Me Love You” with Justin Bieber, and “The Half” with Jeremih, Young Thug and Swizz Beatz.

10 p.m. March 26

Ultra Main Stage

Armin van Buuren

Armin van Buuren has been nominated for a Grammy, topped the American and Dutch charts and hosts a weekly radio show called “A State of Trance.” He released his first EP, “Push,” in 1996, with singles like “Blue Fear” and “Communication.” His fifth album, “Intense,” was released in 2013 and earned a Grammy nomination for “This is What It Feels Like” for Best Dance Recording. Van Buuren is known for having incredibly long sets that entrance the audience.

7:30 p.m. March 24

Ultra Main Stage

9 p.m. March 26

Resistance Stage