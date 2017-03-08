NEWS BRIEFS 3/9-3/23

Alicia Garza #BlackLivesMatter Lecture

When: 7 p.m. March 9

Where: Student Center Grand Ballroom

Cost: Free

Activist and co-creator of the #BlackLivesMatter (BLM) movement will be featured as a guest lecturer for the University of Miami School of Law’s course on the BLM movement. Garza is expected to speak about the societal issues that created the movement. There will be a question and answer session following Garza’s presentation. The lecture is open to all students and faculty.

RadioFest

When: March 11

Where: The Wolfsonian – FIU

1001 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, Fla. 33139

Cost: Free-$10

RadioFest

RadioFest, hosted by the Wolfsonian in partnership with Miami’s Public Radio and Television, WLRN and The New Tropic, will be an educational event catered to celebrating radio’s more than century-long existence. The daylong event will consist of various workshops, performances and live talks, including a WLRN pop-up recording booth where radio hosts will record stories live from Miami Beach. Attendees will also be able learn how to transform their mobile devices into analog amplifiers radio during workshops. Museum admission is free. Tickets are required for admission to the musical performances. Tickets can be found on the Wolfsonian-FIU website.

TEDxCoconutGrove 2017: Escape

When: March 17

Where: Lewis Family Auditorium

3575 Main Hwy.

Miami, Fla. 33133

Cost: $10-$50

In its fifth year, TEDxCoconutGrove will host a slew of speakers ranging in expertise from music to psychiatry. This year’s presentations will focus on different forms of “escaping” reality and improving mental health through various forms of cerebral stimulation. One of the 12 speakers slated to speak during the event is University of Miami Associate Professor Amishi Jha, who is currently researching forms to strengthen the brain’s attention network. TEDx, a program created by TED, are local, self-organized events meant to engage the community “in a discussion of ideas, to expand perspectives and to make a philanthropic impact.” Tickets for the public day-long event can be found at tedxcoconutgrove.org.

Islam Awareness Week

When: March 20-24

Where: Various locations across Gables campus

The Muslim Students at the University of Miami (MSUM) will host a week full of events aimed at educating the UM community about the Islamic faith. The annual event will consist of various events, each with a different theme, held around campus. One of the events, Ask a Muslim, will focus on providing students the opportunity to ask practicing Muslim students questions regarding their faith and religion. See a complete list of the week’s events on here.