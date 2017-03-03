Gallery: South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Check out our photos from the Goya Grand Tasting event Sunday afternoon at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival:
The official South Beach Wine & Food Festival wine cups are given to guests to hold drinks throughout the day. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
Food Network Chef Duff Goldman shows off his waffle tattoo Sunday afternoon. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
A Barilla server hands out pesto pasta and baked ziti at the Goya Grand Tasting event Sunday in South Beach. Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor
Victoria McKaba // Photo Editor