Unlimited wins Student Government election, HP referendum passes

Juniors Adrian Nuñez, Coleman Reardon and Emily Bajalia were announced as the 2017-2018 Student Government (SG) executive board on Wednesday afternoon at the Lakeside Patio. Their ticket, Unlimited, ran unopposed for the positions of president, vice president and treasurer, respectively.

While the executive position results were expected, the most anticipated result was the Hurricane Production (HP) referendum, which passed with 1,331 votes. The organization wanted to draw bigger names to campus concerts by raising the student activity fee by $7.

The SG election drew fewer votes. Only 776 students voted. The candidates overwhelmingly won the positions by more than a 95 percent margin.

Each year, the winning executive candidates have been those with extensive experience and relationships in SG The only difference with this year’s election is that the Unlimited ticket ran unopposed. The only opposition they faced was an independent runner, Aaron King, who dropped out when campaigning began last week due to an illness.

Though they ran unopposed, Nuñez said he and his running mates didn’t change any of their campaigning strategies. They still marketed themselves as if they were competing with another ticket. This meant Unlimited would spend every campaigning day going to different student and Greek organizations to showcase their platform.

“Even if we ran unopposed or against four tickets, we would still do the same, handing out palm cards, making t-shirts, at the end of the day it was not talking about look at our shirt or palm cards, it was more on what our platform can do,” Nuñez said. “And honestly it made it more difficult because people lost interest in voting, since there was only one ticket.”

Nuñez said the three of them came up with their platform to help students, not because they were attracted to any titles of leadership.

“It wasn’t the position of presidency that drew me to run,” Nuñez said. “For us, it is about making an impact.”

The other result announced was students elected as SG senators. There were nine candidates but only six were voted in.

Hayden Boilini was elected as the College of Arts and Sciences senator; David Tzeel was elected as the College of Business Administration senator; Jessica Vilches, Abdiel Caballero, and Liztiffany Couceiro were elected as the commuter senators. Charles Rilli was elected as the transfer student senator.