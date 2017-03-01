Sports Roundup

Men’s basketball

The No. 25 Hurricanes look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies Monday night – the same day the team made it into the national rankings for the first time this season. In its regular-season finale, Miami travels to take on Florida State 4 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee. With ACC and NCAA tournament seedings on the horizon, a victory here could make all the difference for UM.

Women’s basketball

Miami is set to take on Georgia Tech in the first round of the ACC Tournament 6 p.m. Thursday in South Carolina. The No. 16 Canes are the seventh seed, and the Yellow Jackets are the No. 10 seed. This will be the second-consecutive matchup between these two teams as the Hurricanes won their regular-season finale 75-70 against the Yellow Jackets.

Baseball

No. 17 UM will host Dartmouth College in this weekend’s series. The Hurricanes hope to have a better set of results than they did last weekend when they got swept by the No. 2 Florida Gators. The first pitches will be thrown 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. All games will take place at Mark Light Field.

All games will take place at Mark Light Field.