Foodies rejoice: South Beach Wine & Food Festival is here

Whether you’re a somber food critic, a mindful meditator or a rowdy South Beach roamer, there’s something for you at this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF). There will be no shortage of delicacies and celebrities. With hundreds of events featuring chefs like Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse and high-profile guests like Neil Patrick Harris and Martha Stewart, SOBEWFF is the best place to indulge in drinks and gorge yourself on culture. Here are a selection of events to make sure you’ve packed your whole weekend with foodie fun.

CRAFT-Y HAPPY HOUR

Join Craft Spirits Fest in a collaboration with local taco hotspot Bodega for a happy hour full of small batch and artisanal spirits. Bodega’s intimate atmosphere is perfect for Mexican food and mixology enthusiasts alike to experience the fusion of food and drink. Guests 21+ only. Tickets are $95.

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St.

Miami Beach, Fla.

SALTY, SWEET & SAVORY TREATS: A LATE-NIGHT PARTY PRESENTED BY THRILLIST

Satisfy your cravings with fried chicken and donuts, the signature dish of this late-night soiree. The Salty Donut, Sarsaparilla Club and Bar Lab have teamed up to host this poolside party at the Shelborne Hotel. Tickets are $95.

10 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 24

Shelborne Miami Beach

1801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, Fla.

LIFEWAY KEFIR PRESENTS BUDDHAS AND BELLINIS

Unwind after all that filling food and excitement with a yoga session directed by Dawn B., one of South Florida’s most sought-after instructors. The lesson will end with bellinis and kefir, a tangy dairy drink packed with probiotics, to be sipped while panelists discuss the importance of health and wellness in the modern world. Guests 21+ only. Tickets are $35.

10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26

Loews Miami Beach Hotel Americana Lawn

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, Fla.

NUTRISH’S YAPPIE HOUR

Rachael Ray will host this food party for pooches at the Standard Spa featuring her own line of dog food, Nutrish. Owners can sip adult beverages while pets mingle on a grassy outdoor patio. Stop by for famous canine appearances, like Rachael’s Isaboo and SOBEWFF founder and director Lee Brian Schrager’s Charlie and Stanley. Guests 21+ only. Tickets are $95.

4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

40 Island Ave.

Miami Beach, Fla.

CROQUETAS & CHAMPAGNE

Have a late-night sip or bite with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Miami’s favorite Cuban delicacy, the croqueta, pairs perfectly with Champagne Henriot. What better way to spend an evening than by tasting them both? Guests 21+ only. Tickets are $125.

10 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 25

Palm Court

140 NE. 39th St.

Miami Design District

To see all the events or buy tickets, call 877-762-3933 or visit sobefest.com.