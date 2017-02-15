Weekend Watch: Carole King Musical, Miami Boat Show, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Upright Citizens Brigade, For the Record Release Show, Kite Day

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical”

A winner of two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” is playing at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The musical tells the story of renowned songwriter Carole King and how she broke into the music industry and rose to incredible success. Tickets start at $35.

8 p.m. Feb. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 18, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 19

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

305-949-6722

Miami International Boat Show

The annual Miami International Boat Show will take place at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin. This five-day celebration will include a plethora of boats, ranging from beautiful race boats to huge yachts, as well as food,water and entertainment. Tickets are $40 for Thursday, and $25 for Saturday through Monday.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16–20

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

954-441-3220

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival takes place in mid-February every year, offering the best of Miami’s art. The different crafts are stationed in tents around Coconut Grove and include visual, culinary and performing arts. General admission for one day is $15.

Feb. 18–20

3390 Mary St.

305-447-0401

Upright Citizens Brigade

The Upright Citizens Brigade consists of a collection of talented comedians ready to make Miami laugh with their improv. Previous members include Amy Poehler, Jack McBrayer and Ed Helms. The brigade will perform at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Tickets start at $25 online or $30 on the day of the show.

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 18

10950 SW. 211 St.

786-573-5300

“For the Record” Release Show

‘Cane Records proudly presents its newest compilation of University of Miami artists in its “For the Record Vol. II” Release Show. Go the Rathskeller to get a first-time listen to these amazing artists and peers. There is no charge for tickets, and CDs will be free.

7–9 p.m. Feb. 17

1330 Miller Dr.

305-284-6310

Kite Day

On its 25th Annual Kite Day, Haulover Park will have skies filled with kites of all sizes, shapes and colors. There will be live musical performances, kite-building classes, kite-flying competitions and food vendors. Guests can purchase a kite on-site. Admission is free, and parking is $7.

Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 19

10800 Collins Ave.

305-893-0906