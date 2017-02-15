UM sets records in the Tiger Paw Invitational

The University of Miami track and field program featured record-setting performances for the men and women in its final stop of the regular indoor season at Clemson University for the Tiger Paw Invitational last weekend.

Sophomore Myles Valentine won the men’s 60m dash with a personal-best time of 6.65 seconds – a new school record. Former dual athlete and current Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin initially set the record in 2011.

Senior Shakima Wimbley ran a 51.53 to not only win the women’s 400m dash but also set a new Clemson Indoor Track and Field Complex record. Georgia Tech’s Ashlee Kidd set the facility record back in 2006.

The No.15-ranked women’s track and field team continued to improve upon this season’s résumé. Kristina Knott ran a time of 7.40 seconds to finish third in the women’s 60m dash. Ebony Morrison won the women’s 60m hurdles with a season-best time of 8.13 seconds. Anne Den Otter ran the second-fastest time in school history and a new personal best in the women’s mile with a time of 4:53.71.