Arsht UTIX program offers discounted tickets for college students

When searching for a quality performance in Miami, there’s no need to look further than the Adrienne Arsht Center. From musicals to ballet to circus performers, the Arsht offers it all. But how can students see those exclusive performances without emptying their wallets?

UTIX, the Arsht’s program that offers discounted tickets for students, has you covered. For those on a college budget, UTIX helps take advantage of the talent the Magic City has to offer. The program is open to all full-time students seeking a degree, and tickets are just $20.

Rochelle Prokupets, a junior chemistry major at UM, has enjoyed the benefits of UTIX.

“The Arsht UTIX program makes it easy and affordable to get tickets to a variety of performances. I’ve used UTIX to see The Piano Guys and The Cleveland Orchestra, both of which were incredible experiences,” Prokupets said.

Other performances that have been part of the UTIX program in the past include “The Book of Mormon,” “The Nutcracker,” comedian Mike Birbiglia and Cirque Éloize’s “iD.”

Arsht Vice President of Marketing Andrew Goldberg hopes more students will get involved with the program.

“We encourage your readers to get involved in the arts whenever possible,” Goldberg said. “Plus, it’s a great social night out. The Arsht Center has made it really affordable to try something new, and to try out different kinds of performances that can develop into a lifetime love of shows and concerts.”

For students who are interested in becoming involved, the process is easy. Students should first create an account on the Arsht website and add UTIX to the account. Then, the Arsht will send out emails when performances become available. Students can then sign up for programs in which they’re interested, print their tickets and bring their Cane IDs and tickets to the venue the day of the show.

Current Arsht shows eligible for UTIX include the Miami City Ballet, Bamberg Symphony, South Florida Symphony Orchestra and New World Symphony.