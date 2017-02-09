Celebrate being single on Valentine’s Day with local events

For some singles, Valentine’s Day can feel like a knife to the heart. For others, it’s just the day before raiding CVS for half-off chocolate.

Fortunately, Valentine’s Day can be just as fun for those who aren’t in a relationship. Spending this Hallmark holiday in Miami gives singles a plethora of opportunities to attend events and enjoy discounts on food.

If you’re single this V-Day, don’t stay home and pout. Round up your friends and celebrate your independence at any of these events, from Friday until Tuesday.

For the music lovers:

Research has shown that music can lift your mood, boost your happiness and reduce anxiety. There’s no better way to shake the Valentine’s Day funk. Take a trip to the beautiful Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for a live performance by jazz singer Nicole Henry in the garden. Plus, it’s BYOB. Tickets are $30 for students with ID.

5:30–9 p.m. Feb. 14

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

10901 Old Cutler Road

For the film addict:

Take a Netflix night in and turn it into a night out at The Standard’s one-of-a-kind sleep-in cinema. Put your expert binge-watching skills to good use and have a laugh at all the best and corniest rom-coms, such as “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Pretty in Pink.” There’s no need to move from your comfy position because snacks and drinks will be brought right to your bedside. Tickets start at $50.

Showings at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 10-12

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

40 Island Ave.

For the foodie:

Trade the empty calories from chocolate hearts and candy kisses for a decadent chocolate raspberry tart, red velvet cake and chocolate strawberry marble mousse at STK Miami’s Love Bites Party. Bring your squad along and indulge in fine food and complimentary drinks at one of Miami’s best steakhouses. Josh Murray from “The Bachelorette” will host the event.

5–10 p.m. Feb. 14

STK Miami

1100 Biscayne Blvd.

For the spiritual:

Valentine’s Day can be the reminder you need to stop looking for someone else and look inside yourself. Take the day to recharge with three of Miami’s most famous yoga teachers and psychic mediums, learning about therapeutic yoga and Reiki while also receiving a reading from a medium. Tickets are $150.

2–5:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Flying Lizard Boutique

14761 Biscayne Blvd.