Weekend Watch: ‘The Fairy’s Kiss’ Ballet, Dave Chappelle, Wynwood Music and Art Festival, Garlic Fest, Festival Miami

Miami City Ballet Program Three: “The Fairy’s Kiss”

The Adrienne Arsht Center will host the Miami City Ballet. They will perform three acts: Walpurgisnacht, Polyphonia and the Fairy’s Kiss, choreographed by the famous Alexei Ratmansky. Students can purchase tickets through the UTIX program for $20.

8 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, 2 p.m. Feb. 11

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

305-949-6722

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle, famous comedian and creator of the “Chappelle Show,” will perform at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Chappelle will be performing never-before-seen material to ring in Valentine’s week. Tickets are $71.20, for mature audiences only.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 10

2855 Coral Springs Dr.

954-344-5990

Wynwood Music and Art Festival

The Wynwood Music and Art Festival includes music, artwork, food and entertainment. DJs will play live music at the Wynwood Yard until 2 a.m. Admission is free.

6 p.m. Feb. 11

56 NW. 29th St.

305-351-0366

South Florida Garlic Fest

For the 18th year in a row, John Prince Park will hold its annual Garlic Fest, the “best stinkin’ party in South Florida.” The festival has a main stage where artists will perform throughout the weekend, as well as a Gourmet Alley, where guests can try different foods and drinks. Advance prices for tickets are $10 for Friday or Saturday, while gate prices are $20. Sunday tickets are all $10.

5-11 p.m. Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Feb. 11, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 12

4759 S. Congress Ave.

561-966-6600

Festival Miami

Festival Miami ends this weekend. The Frost Symphony Orchestra will perform new music for the very first time during the concert, “Firsts!” Tickets for the Frost Symphony start at $20.

8 p.m. Feb. 10

1314 Miller Drive

305-384-4940