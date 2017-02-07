Veterans, newcomers strike balance in upcoming Grammy Awards

While there aren’t many good things to say about 2016, it’s difficult to deny that last year was packed with great musical releases. On Feb. 12, some of the best songs, albums, artists and performances will be recognized during the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. James Corden of CBS’s “The Late Late Show” will host.
While the list of nominees this year is stacked, the list of artists that will perform at the ceremony is equally impressive. Not only are there stars from a wide range of genres, but many of them will be sharing the same stage, such as legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest joining forces with soul singer Anderson Paak and rocker Dave Grohl. The list goes on to include iconic names like Alicia Keys, the Weeknd with Daft Punk, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
When it comes to the awards themselves, this year’s nominees include a balance of veterans and newcomers alike. For Record of the Year – in which the artists’ performances on each song are taken into consideration along with the overall contributions of producers and engineers – we have a smattering of hits that include Adele’s “Hello,” Beyoncé’s “Formation,” and Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out.”
The Song of the Year category, focusing only on the songwriters, has Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Lukas Graham’s “Seven Years” among the competition.
Nominations for Album of the Year are fairly varied this time around, with Adele’s “25,” Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” Justin Bieber’s “Purpose,” Drake’s “Views” and Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth” all making the cut.
Equally fierce is the Best New Artist category, which features more seasoned artists just getting some significant recognition, like Chance the Rapper, Anderson Paak and The Chainsmokers, as well as some truly fresh faces such as Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris.
Beyond that, there is a huge array of talented artists nominated within their specific genres, like Flume for Best Dance/Electronic album with “Skin,” David Bowie for Best Rock Performance with “Blackstar” and Gallant for Best Urban Contemporary Album with “Ology.”
Regardless of taste, there’s something to please every viewer during the 2017 Grammy Awards. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 to catch all of the great artists and categories, and see if your favorite artists go home with a trophy.