Flaunt your status with date-night outfits on Valentine’s Day

What are you wearing next Tuesday? Whether you’re in it for the long run, a short fling or perpetual singleness, you should celebrate this Valentine’s Day in style. These three looks will inspire you for any romance-related activities you have planned, be they dinner dates or boycotts.

THE LONG TERM

You’re in it for the long run, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stun sometimes. Liven up your LBD with floral embroidery and ankle-wrap pumps fit for a dinner date. Finish the look with pink lips, bright nails and a fluffy clutch.

THE FLING

For those who are not completely committed, woo your crush in this low-cut bodysuit and embellished clutch. Keep things classic with tweed shorts and a minimal watch, then add lace-up flats and a matching lip for some Valentine’s Day vivacity.

THE PERPETUALLY SINGLE

You still have to wear clothes on Feb. 14, so why not use the opportunity to celebrate your cynicism? Rock an all-black outfit with rose embroidery as if to say, in the most soul-crushingly monotone voice possible, “I am aware it’s Valentine’s Day.” Complete the look with killer stilettos, galactic nails and a book-shaped clutch that reminds you of your ex.