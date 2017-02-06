Sprinters lead Hurricanes in Meyo Invitational

The Miami Hurricanes track and field sprinters dominated at the Meyo Invitational at the University of Notre Dame over the weekend.

Miami is now home to the second-fastest women’s 4x400m relay team in the country. Aiyanna Stiverne, Brittny Ellis, Michelle Atherley and Shakima Wimbley won the event, clocking in at 3:31.88 – the second fastest in school history.

Wimbley secured first place in the women’s 200m, smashing an 11-year-old meet record with a time of 23.19 seconds.

Sophomore Isaiah Taylor won the 60m dash with a personal-best time of 6.77 seconds to crack the UM all-time top five in the event.

Senior Ebony Morrison ran a season-best 8.17 seconds in a third-place finish in the women’s 60m hurdles.

In long distance, Gabrielle Hesslau broke the school record in the women’s 5000m with a time of 16:51.38. She previously set the record in the ACC Indoor Championships last season. Sean Grossman set a school record in the men’s 5000m – the time of 14:41.46 broke the record set nearly a decade ago.

Carlos Mangum led the way in field events, throwing a season-best 21.22m to finish second in the men’s weight throw.

The teams previewed the environment of the upcoming ACC Indoor Championships.

Miami will next compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational at Clemson University on Friday and Saturday.