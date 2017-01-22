UM students respond to President Donald Trump’s inauguration

Students at the University of Miami reflected a campus divided over the inauguration of President Donald Trump. From those who are hopeful to those who are disappointed, campus had its eyes glued to the events occurring in Washington D.C.

The University of Miami College Republicans held a watch party for the inauguration in the Senate Room in the Donna E. Shalala Student Center. The room was lit in red and blue lights, a decorated with posters saying, “Make America Great Again” and “Canes 4 Trump.” Some students took pictures with the Donald Trump cutout and others wore the now-iconic red “Make America Great Again” cap in honor of the transition of power.

Senior and President of College Republicans Chris Dalton has been excited for this day since the election results in November. He stressed that the inauguration itself should be celebrated for its deeper meaning, not just the president-elect being sworn in.

“It’s about the transition of power, not the person. If Trump succeeds, the country succeeds,” he said. “Everyone should give him an opportunity to follow on his promises to make America great again … be hopeful. I think people will be surprised how great he’ll be.”

Those watching the inauguration would clap and cheer as First Lady Melania Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence came on screen. The cheers grew louder as President Donald Trump greeted the crowds with his iconic thumbs up.

College Republican member Olivia Pallo joined in, even though she did not vote for Trump. However, she is glad that a Republican has taken the White House after eight years of a Democratic leadership.

With an upcoming year of political change, the College Republicans plan on increasing involvement and programming to make a positive impact on campus. The organization also hopes to dismiss any stereotypes the group may have.

“We’re not just a party of old white men,” Dalton said. “We want to be seen as more accepting, fun and political.”

Other students do not share the same views. Many have expressed their disappointment with the election results and are slowly coming to terms with the future of the country.

Sophomore and Mexican-American Andrea Candelaria sighed as she voiced her concerns about President Trump.

“After the election I was angry but now I’m sad. I’m sad for my family and I, and I’m sad for the country,” Candelaria said. “Yes he’s making history, but not the good kind.”

Sophomore Isa Antonini hopes the next four years are not disappointing, even though she did not vote for President Trump.

“I was not expecting him to win, but you can’t fight it so I’m just accepting it,” she said. “I hope Ivanka Trump is more involved because I agree with a lot of what she says. She can be a good way to find middle ground between both parties.”

Full Disclosure: Chris Dalton is also the Business Manager of The Miami Hurricane.