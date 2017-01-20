The View: The Start of Second Semester as told by “New Girl”

Since returning home for the winter break, it feels like forever since we’ve been at school and done anything productive. Second semester isn’t just about adjusting to your new schedule, but also actually doing work again after a much-needed month off.

No show better explains all of our struggles as well as “New Girl.” Even Jessica Day, who somehow goes to school every day bright and peppy as ever, sometimes feels our pain.

Feeling refreshed and ready to take on a busy semester – but only for a moment.

Adjusting to having work for classes again feels like the worst punishment in the world.

Getting homework on or before the first day of class feels exactly like this:

Finding out your final is cumulative makes you consider dropping out of college entirely.

Remembering that you’re back at school and your parents aren’t there to help with laundry.

Struggling to do just the absolute minimum.

Trying to lose the weight you definitely gained over the holidays, and hating every second of it.

Forcing your friends to drag you to the gym for some external motivation, but in all honesty:

Realizing you are responsible for acting like a real adult again.

But even getting up in the morning is a lot to ask.

When your friends try to make you feel better about your 18 credits.

And when you finally make it through the week…