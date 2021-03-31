When COVID-19 first came to America in January 2020, the novel coronavirus crept into remote corners of American life, infecting nursing home residents in Seattle and professionals returning from business trips to China.

While the spread accelerated in March, U.S. citizens and University of Miami students were still living their lives under a guise of normalcy, free from the fear of an untimely death. UM President Julio Frenk released a video outlining the safety precautions UM students should take going into spring break. After pleading for cooperation, Frenk declared that no students had tested positive as of March 6.

“To be clear, at this time, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus among members of the University of Miami community,” Frenk said. “Let’s do everything we can to keep it that way.”