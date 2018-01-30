Submit a News Tip

One of Hurricanes’ best players could be sidelined until NCAA Tournament

After a 4-4 start to conference play, the University of Miami men’s basketball team is looking for s ...

#Storm18: Here’s why Canes Mark Richt, Manny Diaz and Craig Kuligowski are thrilled today

You never know what prospective gems will come your way when least expected. The Hurricanes were in ...

UM baseball eager to begin again after 44-year postseason streak came to an end

The last time we left the Miami Hurricanes baseball players their heads were down with the dreaded r ...

What Miami football coaches want to see from one of the Hurricanes’ dynamic playmakers

A six-pack of Hurricanes notes on a Thursday: ▪ A UM official said of all the things that happened o ...

Miami Hurricanes recruit Mark Pope gives his thoughts on his speed and UM quarterbacks

Hurricanes wide receiver recruit Mark Pope of Miami Southridge would have put on a real show earlier ...

Out of the Darkness

A student event featuring an interactive tunnel displaying images, videos and other elements sheds l ...

Aboard the F.G. Walton Smith

Explore the Rosenstiel School’s distinctive resource for scientific research—a 96-foot, state-of-the ...

Impacts of an Oil Spill

Rosenstiel School professor talks about the devastating impacts of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, ...

Bring DREAMers Fully into American Life

Presidents at three higher education institutions in Miami "lend our unified voices” to the cal ...

Helping Brazilian English Teachers Build Professional Skills

Thirty high school English teachers from Brazil are spending six weeks at UM in a new skill-building ...

Miami Plays Host to Pitt at 7 p.m. Wednesday

The Canes are 7-1 on their home court this season. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Secures Top Five Recruiting Class

The 2018 University of Miami men's tennis recruiting class has earned a No. 5 ranking in a rece ...

Lauryn Williams Named Keynote Speaker for 4th Annual Celebration of Women’s Athletics

University of Miami Athletics announced Tuesday that Hurricanes alum and three-time Olympic medalist ...

Nathan Kuck Named to All-ACC Academic XC Team

The University of Miami's Nathan Kuck was selected to the 2017 All-ACC Academic Men's Cros ...

Volleyball Welcomes Burrell and Wallenberger

The University of Miami welcomed Taylor Burrell and Bridget Wallenberger as the two newest members o ...

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

