Student Government 2018

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
The back story on Canes’ little known D-tackle and the ‘skinny, fast kid’ at D-end again

University of Miami coach Craig Kuligowski is considered among the finest defensive line coaches in ...

Why UM missed out on these recruits and why a coach told angry fans to ‘shut their mouth’

Some Hurricanes notes on a Thursday in the wake of National Signing Day: ▪ Even though UM finished w ...

UM coach to freshman guard: “Continue to be a pest”

The freshmen and the bench came up big-time for the 25th-ranked University of Miami in Wednesday’s 8 ...

UM staves off Wake Forest with barrage of threes

The Miami Hurricanes, back into the Top 25 and eager to prove they belong there, staved off pesky Wa ...

Photo gallery: Wake Forest at Miami Hurricanes | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018

View photos from the Wake Forest and Miami Hurricanes men's basketball game on Wed., Feb. 7, 20 ...

Exploring Atheism and Secularism

The creation of an endowed chair for the study of Atheism, Humanism, and Secular Ethics demonstrates ...

A Sinkhole to the Past

The University of Miami is hosting a full-day conference on the archeological significance of Little ...

Advancing Scholarship across the Americas

The University of Miami Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas announces 11 seed grants for 23 ...

Luis Santeiro Shares His Memoir

Nearly 200 people turned out for a reading by the lead writer of the popular bilingual sitcom, ‘¿Qué ...

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Technology

Students in the School of Architecture's Healthcare Design Studio create a talking exam-room wa ...

Miami Athletics Kicks off Building Women Champions Campaign

Miami Athletics launched the Building Women Champions campaign Sunday. ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Shuts Out Bucknell, 7-0

The University of Miami men's tennis team (5-2) captured its fourth straight victory Sunday aft ...

UM Honors 11 Student-Athletes at 4th Annual Celebration of Women's Athletics Presented by adidas

Miami Athletics honored 11 of its student-athletes Sunday at the fourth annual Celebration of Women ...

WBB Drops Decision to No. 12 Florida State

Erykah Davenport recorded her ninth double-double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Miami ...

Miami Men’s Tennis Rolls Past FAU, 4-2

The University of Miami men's tennis team (4-2) continued its strong play at home Sunday aftern ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching