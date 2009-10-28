CLOdiversityshowcase.at

Members of the African Student Union perform their dance routine at the very first “What’s Your Flavor: Sigma Lambda Beta’s Diversity Showcase”. A brain-child of UM senior Daniel Verna, the showcase aims to spread awareness of cultural diversity. Andrew Twenter // The Miami Hurricane
