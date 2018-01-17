Pay by Credit Card

Hurricanes fans, get out your pencils, calendars and a list of your favorite hotels. The Atlantic Co ...
Three former Miami Hurricanes — defensive lineman Chad Thomas, offensive lineman KC McDermott and de ...
In all technicality, the Orange Bowl is a postseason, neutral-site bowl game that includes a top tea ...
When it comes to recruiting, the scariest sentence for Miami Hurricanes fans is this one: Nesta Silv ...
This time, there was no miracle Miami win over Duke. The fifth-ranked Blue Devils rallied from a 13- ...
As artificial Intelligence takes hold, tech visionary David Kenny stresses keeping human values in t ...
UM’s First Black Graduates Project committee visits an iconic D.C. museum for inspiration to create ...
The Beaux Arts Festival of Art debuts at a new site with picture-perfect weather and a panoply of or ...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision for a “Beloved Community” has inspired a number of University of ...
UM launches three cyber security certificate programs to equip professionals for the growing employm ...
Following a promising performance during the fall portion of the 2017-18 campaign, the University of ...
The University of Miami track and field program travels to Texas this week to compete at the Texas T ...
The Miami women's tennis team will begin its 2018 spring season this weekend on its home court. ...
The University of Miami released its 2018 football schedule Wednesday, highlighted by a nationally t ...
Notes from Miami's 2018 Football schedule. ...
The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.