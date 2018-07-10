Administration, International, News, Politics

UM: Trump travel ban exempts international students

President Donald Trump’s travel ban, recently upheld by the Supreme Court, targets countries that 112 University of Miami students call home. But UM officials say that students, for the most part, are not affected.

“F-1 visa applicants are exempt from the travel ban, so no student visa will be denied because of this policy,” which has been in effect since December, the university said in an email to The Miami Hurricane.

The university also said it is not aware of any newly admitted student from those countries who has been denied a visa.

The Supreme Court’s ruling, announced while the university is on summer break, could have caught some international students off guard, especially if they are out of the country and are unsure if they can return to the United States to resume their studies.

The banned countries are Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, North Korea and Venezuela. All but eight of the UM students are from Venezuela; seven are from Yemen and one is from Libya, according to the university.

University officials say they have received inquiries from students in the affected countries and from others as well. However, they point out that the ban does not pertain to students with the proper student visas and documentation.

“Students who have valid and unexpired student visas and proper documentation pertaining to their status will be able to return to the U.S. to continue their programs at UM, if otherwise admissible,” said a university official in an email to The Miami Hurricane. “If any students with an expired student visa left the US and need to obtain a new visa, they can apply for it abroad, as F-1 student visas are exempt from the ban for most countries.”

The only two countries whose nationals are not able to obtain student visas due to the ban are North Korea and Syria, and there are no students currently studying at UM from these two countries, according to the university.

UM officials say the university has been reaching out “proactively” to students from the countries listed on the travel ban” and from other countries as well. However, the university did not respond to The Miami Hurricane’s question regarding whether parents or other relatives of students from these banned countries will be allowed to visit their student in the United States or even be allowed to attend graduation ceremonies.

Advisers at UM’s International Student and Scholar Services Office are available to respond to specific student questions or concerns, as needed, UM says. In addition, updates on policies affecting international students are regularly posted on the ISSS website. (isss.miami.edu)

First Impression news staff contributed to this report.

Featured image courtesy PixaBay user jackmac34.

July 10, 2018

Reporters

Emily Dulohery

Emily Dulohery can be reached via email at editor@themiamihurricane.com or on Twitter at @edulohery.


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This University of Miami coach dishes on Hurricanes' cornerback battle and who's ahead

Part four of a five-part series on UM’s defense with the start of fall camp a month away: Cornerback ...

This UM coach dishes on Miami Hurricanes' linebackers and the new position on defense

Part three of a five-part series with the Canes' view of every player on defense: Some insight ...

He played football for the Miami Hurricanes. Now, he's trying out for WWE

Sunny Odogwu could be trading the football field and pads for a wrestling ring and tights. Odogwu, a ...

UM football official dishes insight on Canes' defensive tackles

Like defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, former UM standout offensive lineman Joel Rodriguez is an exc ...

These 10 former UM athletes make their Jai-Alai debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday

Jai-Alai with a Miami Hurricanes swagger will make its debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday afternoo ...

Studying Playtime at the Beach

A UM-led study is examining how children’s play behavior at beaches could impact their health. ...

U.S. Journalists Face Increasing Risk

Political polarization, distrust in fact-based knowledge and verbal targeting may be fueling the ons ...

Taking Center Stage

Three recent UM musical theatre graduates star in the world premiere of new play in Fort Lauderdale. ...

Focus on Discussion-Based Learning

Select classes will feature Harkness tables where students will sit campfire-style and engage in con ...

UM Law Alumni Recognized

The UM Law School Alumni Association celebrated the achievements of Miami Law Alumni at their annual ...

Three Canes Set to Compete at IAAF World U20 Championships

Three members of the University of Miami track and field program are set to compete at the IAAF Worl ...

Brandi Walker Named WBB Strength Coach

Miami head women's basketball coach Katie Meier announced Monday the hiring of Brandi Walker as ...

Stiverne Wins Women’s 400m at 2018 Canadian Track & Field Championships

Miami track and field alumna Aiyanna Stiverne won the women's 400m at the 2018 Canadian Track ...

Record-Setting 200 Canes Named to ACC Honor Roll

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday the 2017-18 Academic Honor Roll and 200 University of ...

Tanja Kylliainen Named Miami Assistant Swimming Coach

Seven-time NCAA All-American and 2016 Olympian Tanja Kylliainen has been named assistant swimming co ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching