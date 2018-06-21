Basketball, Cover, Sports

Miami Hurricanes’ Lonnie Walker IV selected 18th, Bruce Brown Jr. picked 42nd in NBA Draft

Former University of Miami standout guard Lonnie Walker IV was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 18th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft Thursday.

Walker IV is tied for Miami’s second-highest draft pick ever – Rick Barry was taken No. 2 in the 1965 draft. Former Hurricanes star and current Boston Celtics guard Shane Larkin was also taken No. 18 back in the 2013 draft.

“It’s extravagant,” Walker said on ESPN. “I can only thank my mom and dad and family and friends.”

The All-ACC freshman team selection averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in his lone season in Coral Gables.

“Day in and day out, I’m always going to progress as a man on and off the court,” the Reading, Pennsylvania, native said.

Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga and his staff were in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In Reading, thousands of people crowded at the FirstEnergy Stadium to watch their hometown hero get drafted.

Walker’s UM teammate Bruce Brown Jr. was picked by the Detroit Pistons in the second round with the No. 42 selection. It is just the third time in program history — and the first time since 1970 — that two Miami players were selected in the same NBA draft.

“I’m not supposed to be here … A kid from Boston and I made it,” Brown told The Boston Globe. “I definitely want to prove myself. I think teams that passed on me will know during my career that they had a miss.”

As a sophomore, Brown averaged 11.4 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds before suffering a season-ending left foot injury.

“He’s just a lovable kid,” Larrañaga said before the draft. “He’s fun to be around, he’s a great teammate and a great friend. He just smiles all the time, practices hard every day and wants to get better.”

Miami has had 20 NBA Draft selections previously, including four prior picks in the first round. Walker and Brown are the third and fourth draft picks at Miami under Larrañaga, joining Larkin and Davon Reed.

It is just the fifth time in program history that Miami players have been selected in back-to-back NBA Drafts. Reed was picked 32nd overall last season by the Phoenix Suns with the second pick of the second round.

June 21, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
These 10 former UM athletes make their Jai-Alai debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday

Jai-Alai with a Miami Hurricanes swagger will make its debut at Magic City Casino on Sunday afternoo ...

A teen with brain cancer has a wish. Hurricanes' QB Malik Rosier wants to fulfill it.

Jordan Quintero is a 13-year-old sports fan from Tampa. Quintero also has an aggressive form of brai ...

National publication ranks all 130 FBS football coaches. Here are the highlights.

Athlon Sports ranked all 130 college football coaches recently. As expected, Alabama's Nick Sab ...

The Hurricanes' goal for their #Surge19 class: 'We want to dominate South Florida'

The Miami Hurricanes know the task at hand. Another strong recruiting class is in the works, and UM ...

How the Hurricanes plan to be 'ready to roll' for their season opener against LSU

The Miami Hurricanes' marquee season opener against LSU continues to inch closer and closer. Th ...

The Anatomy of a Firework

There’s more to Independence Day in Miami than you might think. We’re sharing details on the science ...

With Justice Kennedy Retiring, What Happens Now?

Faculty from the University of Miami School of Law and College of Arts and Sciences weigh in on the ...

Holy Sargassum! Seaweed Invasion

A species of seaweed has been washing up on beaches across the Caribbean and South Florida. ...

Striving for Improvement

Former NFL player Justin King is getting an advanced degree in sport administration through a UM onl ...

The Art and Science of Patient Safety

Future nurses and doctors learn the value of teamwork and communication in the University of Miami ...

Six Miami Rowers Named All-ACC Academic

Six members of the University of Miami rowing team were named to the 2018 All-ACC Academic Rowing Te ...

Canes Recognized For Excellence in Classroom

The swimming & diving program was among those recognized by the Collegiate Swimming & Diving ...

WBB Adds WVU Transfer Destiny Harden

Miami head women's basketball coach Katie Meier announced Wednesday the signing of Destiny Hard ...

Sanderson Names Shoop Recruiting Coordinator

University of Miami rowing coach Dave Sanderson announced the promotion of former Olympic gold medal ...

Five Canes Named to All-ACC Academic for Outdoor Track & Field

Five members of the University of Miami track and field team were selected to the All-ACC Academic t ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching