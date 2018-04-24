Opinion

Meant to be

I wasn’t even supposed to be here.

No, really. Me graduating from the University of Miami in three weeks? Never. Higher education for me was unattainable a little more than four years ago.

Or so I thought.

It’s not that I didn’t believe in myself or that high school didn’t prepare me well. But there were other hurdles beyond an application.

At 17, I had absolutely no idea how to apply to a college, what FAFSA meant or even how to study for the ACT.

My mom didn’t finish college. My dad didn’t go to college. And my older brother didn’t either. When I started my college applications at home, in a lot of ways, I was lost.

But if my parents could leave everything they knew and come to the United States with merely a distant dream for a prosperous future, I couldn’t let them down.

For the first two years of college, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was doing well in my classes but felt like I was missing something. That something turned out to be the talented and driven individuals that comprise The Miami Hurricane.

TMH has given me confidence and the ability to tell stories from voices not often heard.

Every person I’ve walked past in college has a story. TMH has afforded me the opportunity to get to know so many of you and tell your stories.

I’ve been able to work in the field that I’ve dreamt about since I was 5 years old, thanks to TMH. I’ve been able to tell the stories of so many remarkable people that walk across this campus every day. I’ve been able to cover some of recent history’s most monumental moments, including the Women’s March on Washington and the 2017 presidential inauguration.

But I couldn’t have done that without my family. Both my family at home and the little family we’ve cultivated at TMH.

As I’m on the cusp of graduation, I understand how truly lucky I am.

The experiences and opportunities I’ve had are some that students in El Salvador would never even imagine. And I’m here.

It’s hard not to feel guilty at times, but I’ve realized the best thing I can do is to use these valuable experiences to give back to those who I could have been, given other circumstances.

UM and TMH have given me the opportunity to do so in the future.

So maybe I was meant to be here.

Amanda Herrera will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism and political science.

April 24, 2018

Reporters

Amanda Herrera


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Devin Hester, Frank Gore and Larry Coker unite at UM Sports Hall of Fame induction

They have been feted and adored for years by football fans from coast to coast. But legends Frank Go ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Exposing Corruption Is a National Honor

The Brazilian judge whose office spearheaded a massive corruption and bribery investigation said tha ...

Julia Cayuso, a Compassionate and Engaged Leader

The director of the University of Miami's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, who passed away Ap ...

Honoring Outstanding Teaching and Service

Business Professor Patricia Abril, and Trustee Stuart Miller receive Faculty Senate's highest h ...

Women’s Track Jumps Eight Spots to No. 15

Miami's women's track and field team entered the top-15 in the latest edition of the NCAA ...

Cabezas Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior righthander Andrew Cabezas was recognized with ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after an outsta ...

Golf Finishes Sixth at ACC Championships

Hurricanes record their best round of tournament on Monday. ...

Men's Tennis Closes Out Regular Season in Style

The University of Miami men's tennis team highlighted its Senior Day with a 4-0 sweep against D ...

W. Tennis Ends Regular Season with 6-1 Win at Notre Dame

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team wrapped up the regular season with its sixth straight vict ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching