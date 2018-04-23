Tennis teams thrive in seniors’ final games

Men’s Tennis

It was a bittersweet day for the Hurricanes men’s tennis team, but well worth it. After getting shut out by No. 7 North Carolina 4-0 in the first match of their doubleheader Sunday, April 22, Miami flew by Dayton 4-0 to cap off its 2018 regular season campaign at Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

“I’m happy for our guys to get a good, tough win on a long day,” coach Aljosa Piric said. “We definitely had to work this afternoon against Dayton … I’m happy for our seniors to get a win at home in their last match. I was excited for them and excited for our team.”

The victory gave No. 48 UM (14-11, 4-8 ACC) its best home record since 2006, when the team went 12-2.

Playing for the final time on their home court, seniors Christian Langmo and Niclas Genovese, who made their doubles debut as a pair, earned the Hurricanes’ doubles point. They rallied from a triple match-point to force a tiebreaker on court No. 2.

Langmo and Genovese defeated Daytons’ Lorenzo Rollhauser and Steven Karl 7-6 (7-4). Fellow senior Nile Clark and freshman Pablo Aycart picked up a 7-5 victory over Will Harper and Simon Jayaram at the No. 3 spot moments prior.

In singles play, freshman Bojan Jankulovski and redshirt sophomore Dane Dunlap notched victories after falling in doubles play on the main court.

Langmo had the honor of clinching the match for Miami with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Carsten Fisher. Miami honored Langmo, Genovese and Clark before the match against North Carolina.

The Hurricanes begin postseason play when they travel to Cary, North Carolina, for the 2018 ACC Championship. No. 10 UM will face No. 7 NC State at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 26.

Women’s Tennis

No. 57-ranked Sinead Lohan and the No. 17-ranked Miami Hurricanes capped off their 2018 regular season campaign with a dominating 6-1 victory over Notre Dame Sunday, April 22, in Indiana.

Lohan, a senior who played in her final regular season match, tallied a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Brooke Broda. This brought her winning streak to five games and her singles record to 17-5 in the spring.

“We were really doing some good things on a lot of courts, so it was fun,” Miami coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “I’m excited to get home and have a few days to get focused on our next step.”

Lohan and Ana Madcur, the No. 81-ranked pair in the country, solidified the doubles point for the Canes (15-6, 11-3 ACC) with a 6-4 win over Allison Miller and Bess Waldram.

“She is a special kid,” Yaroshuk-Tews said of Lohan, who is the 2016 NCAA Singles Championship semifinalist. “All these kids are special, but Sinead Lohan is going to go down in the books as probably one of the most solid individuals who has ever walked through this program. Obviously, we are sad to see her go, but we’re happy to have been able to have her here for four years, and she’s not done yet.”

Miami earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and will begin postseason play Friday, April 27, in Cary, North Carolina.