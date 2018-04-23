Senior Profiles 2018

One of the faces of SG on leaving behind leadership positions

Adrian-mug.jpeg

Senior Adrian Nuñez knew he wanted to be involved in UM's Student Government before he even came to campus. He got involved in the Freshman Leadership Council his first year. Photo Courtesy: Adrian Nuñez

Even before arriving on campus, Adrian Nuñez reached out to a friend involved in Student Government at the University of Miami, asking how to get involved.

“It was one of those things that, coming into college, I knew that I wanted to do already,” said Nuñez, who was involved in Student Government and president of his senior class at Coral Reef Senior High School in Miami.

Nuñez started his work with UM’s Student Government on the Freshman Leadership Council, then the Senate. He leaves his alma mater as the outgoing SG president.

“It’s been really interesting to see what the administrative side of our university looks like and getting to form some relationships with them,” Nuñez said.

Hurricane Irma presented an unexpected and difficult task for the SG president. However, Nuñez said he was committed to keeping students informed and the campus resilient.

A commuter student all four years at UM, Nuñez said getting involved on campus – especially in leadership roles – forced him to learn how to plan his day.

But the pros of “going home to family, living in my own room and eating home-cooked meals” outweighed the “cons of the commute” – including South Florida’s grueling rush hour.

Although Nuñez said he is excited to graduate, leaving his favorite place won’t be easy. That’s why he’s considering returning to UM for a master’s degree in public administration.

“If I come back, there’s a whole other year for change and progress,” Nuñez said.

April 23, 2018

Reporters

Dylan Kossar


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes' patriotic sack leader got snubbed by the NFL combine. He now awaits the draft.

Remember Trent Harris, the Miami Hurricanes' sack leader everyone respected and raved about, th ...

After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Seeking Synergy in University Collaboration

University leaders from the Americas explore creating a Hemispheric University Consortium to work to ...

UM Technology on Parade

High-tech space helmet technology, a lifelike infant simulator and 3D printing are featured at the U ...

A Woven Fabric of Science, Discovery and Partnership

The Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and NOAA have worked together for more than ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Soriano, Miami Earn Season-High Oracle/ITA Rankings

The University of Miami men's tennis team checks in at No. 39 in the Oracle/ITA rankings Tuesda ...

W. Tennis Jumps to Season-Best No. 15 Ranking

The Miami women's tennis team moved up two places to No. 15 in this week's Oracle/ITA rank ...

Women’s Track Jumps Eight Spots to No. 15

Miami's women's track and field team entered the top-15 in the latest edition of the NCAA ...

Cabezas Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior righthander Andrew Cabezas was recognized with ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after an outsta ...

Golf Finishes Sixth at ACC Championships

Hurricanes record their best round of tournament on Monday. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching