Senior Profiles 2018

Kuwaiti native ‘breaking boundaries’ for women while attending UM

Screen Shot 2018-04-16 at 6.55.10 PM.png

Senior Hanya Al-Khamis said women in Kuwait are often looked upon as lesser than men. Al-Khamis said she’s looking to change that by utilizing the skills she’s gained at UM to educate people in her country. Photo Courtesy: Hanya Al-Khamis

If living the American dream means having an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative, Kuwaiti native Hanya Al-Khamis said she “got the full package” at the University of Miami.

At age 18, Al-Khamis received a scholarship from the Kuwait Ministry of Education to study journalism at UM. An education in the United States was something her parents had always encouraged her to pursue for the many career opportunities that could open to her.

Al-Khamis credits UM for her ability to think about these aspirations and for the confidence she has obtained, helping her actually pursue them. Because of that, she has dreams she is considering “all at once.”

“I want to be a fashion designer,” Al-Khamis said. “Maybe I will be the next Anna Wintour, the minister of foreign affairs or the CEO of my own company in the communications realm.”

Al-Khamis said she hopes to return to Kuwait and use the skills she’s gained in the United States to encourage people in her country to push a few boundaries.

“Why not go back and change and make society think,” she said. “I do not want to change it because it is bad. I want to change it because we need people who are aspiring to be more than they think and are told they can be.”

That includes changing the way Kuwaiti society views women. Al-Khamis said she’s “breaking the boundaries” that are expected, such as getting married, establishing a “home” and having kids.

“I can be the next CEO while being married,” she said. “Being at UM made me realize anything is possible, regardless of your background. Whoever you are, you can achieve your goals.”

April 23, 2018

Reporters

Daniela Pagnozzi


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes' patriotic sack leader got snubbed by the NFL combine. He now awaits the draft.

Remember Trent Harris, the Miami Hurricanes' sack leader everyone respected and raved about, th ...

After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Seeking Synergy in University Collaboration

University leaders from the Americas explore creating a Hemispheric University Consortium to work to ...

UM Technology on Parade

High-tech space helmet technology, a lifelike infant simulator and 3D printing are featured at the U ...

A Woven Fabric of Science, Discovery and Partnership

The Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and NOAA have worked together for more than ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Soriano, Miami Earn Season-High Oracle/ITA Rankings

The University of Miami men's tennis team checks in at No. 39 in the Oracle/ITA rankings Tuesda ...

W. Tennis Jumps to Season-Best No. 15 Ranking

The Miami women's tennis team moved up two places to No. 15 in this week's Oracle/ITA rank ...

Women’s Track Jumps Eight Spots to No. 15

Miami's women's track and field team entered the top-15 in the latest edition of the NCAA ...

Cabezas Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior righthander Andrew Cabezas was recognized with ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after an outsta ...

Golf Finishes Sixth at ACC Championships

Hurricanes record their best round of tournament on Monday. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching