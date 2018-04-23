Senior Profiles 2018

‘He believed she could fly’ – ROTC student finds unexpected career path in college

IMG_1004.JPG

Anna Samuel wanted to be an Air Force officer like her parents when she attended UM. However, that changed when she realized she had the potential to become a fighter pilot.
Photo Courtesy: Anna Samuel

Anna Samuel grew up in a military household and thought about becoming an Air Force officer like both her parents.

So when she enrolled at the University of Miami, Samuel joined the Air Force ROTC program and set her goals on commissioning as a second lieutenant in the Air Force after graduation.

But at a midterm counseling session during spring semester of her sophomore year, Samuel embraced a new career goal.

“I went in that meeting with no goal in mind, but I left with the confidence to become a fighter pilot,” Samuel said.

In a manner of speaking, Samuel had fighter pilot DNA. Her father, Charles Samuel, had been a fighter pilot. But when she joined the ROTC program, her dad did not suggest that she follow in his footsteps, Samuel said.

Rather, it would be Lt. Col. Damon Ingram, who was the detachment commander at UM’s Air Force ROTC, who would encourage her. He saw her potential and told her that she had the mental, physical and leadership characteristics to become a successful fighter pilot, Samuel said.

He believed she could fly.

During her next two years at UM, Anna Samuel went from a “quiet cadet” to self-assured and determined.

“I became more confident in myself and stepped up in ROTC and in the classroom,” she said.

Anna Samuel is currently the wing commander for the Air Force ROTC detachment on campus, which is the highest position a cadet can hold. Receiving a pilot slot in the U.S. Air Force is the result of a competitive process that requires candidates to have high GPAs and excel in all ROTC activities.

Anna Samuel’s dedication paid off.

She has been selected for her first phase of pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. She plans to make career in the Air Force and fly A-10s, just like her father.

April 23, 2018

Reporters

Owen White


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Canes' patriotic sack leader got snubbed by the NFL combine. He now awaits the draft.

Remember Trent Harris, the Miami Hurricanes' sack leader everyone respected and raved about, th ...

After final spring scrimmage, UM Hurricanes get huge 2019 commitment at critical spot

The Hurricanes wrapped up spring with a big, as in 6-5 and 290 pounds, surprise on Saturday. Four-st ...

UM spring over. QB Rosier ahead but race 'absolutely' open 'until very bitter end'

Spring ended Saturday for the Miami Hurricanes, with hundreds of UM football alumni and family membe ...

One day left in spring for youngest UM Canes to make their cases to coach Mark Richt

One day left for the youngsters to show University of Miami coach Mark Richt what they can do. One d ...

University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Seeking Synergy in University Collaboration

University leaders from the Americas explore creating a Hemispheric University Consortium to work to ...

UM Technology on Parade

High-tech space helmet technology, a lifelike infant simulator and 3D printing are featured at the U ...

A Woven Fabric of Science, Discovery and Partnership

The Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and NOAA have worked together for more than ...

Going for Green at the U

The Energy and Conservation Organization was recognized with the 2018 Roberta “Bosey” Fulbright Foot ...

Jacqueline Travisano Elected to AutoNation Board

...

Soriano, Miami Earn Season-High Oracle/ITA Rankings

The University of Miami men's tennis team checks in at No. 39 in the Oracle/ITA rankings Tuesda ...

W. Tennis Jumps to Season-Best No. 15 Ranking

The Miami women's tennis team moved up two places to No. 15 in this week's Oracle/ITA rank ...

Women’s Track Jumps Eight Spots to No. 15

Miami's women's track and field team entered the top-15 in the latest edition of the NCAA ...

Cabezas Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

Junior righthander Andrew Cabezas was recognized with ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after an outsta ...

Golf Finishes Sixth at ACC Championships

Hurricanes record their best round of tournament on Monday. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching