Late Panthers home run dooms Canes in pitcher’s duel

One swing of the bat was the difference on Friday, April 20, night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

With the game all knotted up at 1-1 in the ninth inning, Pittsburgh’s Ron Washington Jr. crushed a solo home run over the left field scoreboard to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead over the Hurricanes.

Junior closer Yaya Centouf pitched a scoreless frame to pick up his seventh save of the season and give Pittsburgh its first ever victory in Coral Gables.

The win marked just the second time the Panthers have beaten the Canes. UM now leads the all-time series 17-2.

After struggling in his last start against then-No. 8 Clemson, senior southpaw Jeb Bargfeldt struck out a season-high six batters, scattered five hits and surrendered one run in seven innings.

It was the fourth time this season that the Owasso, Oklahoma native went at least seven innings and held the opponent to two or fewer runs.

But the Miami’s offense was dormant. The Hurricanes (16-21, 9-10 ACC) tallied just one run and three hits. UM’s inconsistencies at the plate continued, going 0-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Panthers’ starter Dan Hammer matched Bargfeldt with seven innings of his own. The sophomore right-hander allowed one run on three hits, struck out three and walked one.

Miami opened the scoring in the first inning in large part because of leadoff hitter Freddy Zamora.

The freshman shortstop was hit by a pitch and would steal second base – his team-high 12th stolen base of the season. Zamora would advance to third on a fly ball before scoring on a wild pitch by Hammer.

The Panthers (20-15, 9-10 ACC) tied the game in the third inning when redshirt sophomore shortstop David Yanni tripled down the right-field line.

Washington led the way for the Pitt and finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Hurricanes junior Romy Gonzalez went 2-for-3 – his fifth multi-hit performance of the season – in the loss.

Freshman right-hander Chase Smith (1-1) earned his first career win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning for Pittsburgh.

After pitching a scoreless eighth inning that included two strikeouts, rookie reliever Daniel Federman (1-4) suffered the loss after surrendering the home run to Washington.

The Canes look to avoid thier first ever series loss to the Panthers when the two ACC Coastal foes meet for a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m. Game two is slated for 7 p.m.