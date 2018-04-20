Opinion

Rethinking a troubling voting trend on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, came with lots of emotion and reflection. It reminded me how fortunate I am to live in a time and place where it is safe to be Jewish.

This is truly a historically rare feat. The Holocaust was essentially the climax of thousands of years of horrible antisemitism – and my family was one of the lucky ones. After facing oppression for centuries, my family left Europe to seek a better life in the United States. The United States afforded them an opportunity that had always been withheld from Jews: safety and the right to succeed and participate equally in society.

So returning to the modern day, it is so upsetting to see the newest direction of our country. Trump ran one of the most bigoted campaigns in decades, preying upon xenophobia, and was ultimately successful. It disgusted and horrified me to see that around one in four American Jews voted for Trump, according to exit polls.

How could a group of people who had been oppressed for so many years now support the oppressors? Jews were called sleazy, money-stealing and dishonest. We were said to have an agenda to topple society and put ourselves in power. And to be clear, we hated hearing this. We never understood why people would throw these accusations at us. Without any basis in fact, our people suffered under these falsehoods.

But when Trump came along calling Mexicans “rapists,” our people did not wholly reject this. One in four even voted for the man proclaiming it. When innocent Syrian people desperately sought refuge, our people did not immediately greet them with open arms. Some of us supported Trump in his bigoted attempt to keep out people who might not necessarily look the same as we do. We betrayed our own history.

When we have a history that is so intertwined with oppression and discrimination, all because of our religious beliefs, we have a duty to fight against oppression, for an open and free United States.

American Jews should know that America’s founding purpose was to be a safe haven for anyone seeking a better life, regardless of race, religion or country of origin. The United States did more than just provide a better life for us, it saved our lives. To forget this principle, and to actively fight against it by building walls and denying refuge to people falling victim to their own governments, is a betrayal of everything the Jewish experience has taught us.

Ryan Steinberg is a sophomore majoring in political science.

April 20, 2018

Reporters

Ryan Steinberg


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
University of Miami basketball lands third transfer, this one a local high school star

Former Miami Norland High star Zach Johnson is coming home for his final year of college basketball. ...

Devin Hester, Frank Gore and Larry Coker unite at UM Sports Hall of Fame induction

They have been feted and adored for years by football fans from coast to coast. But legends Frank Go ...

Here's why UM will now be on receiving end of that 'hit list' — and who might help

Remember that “hit list’’ the University of Miami football team had last year? Florida State, North ...

Another prominent class to enter the UM Sports Hall of Fame

One is a former NBA first-rounder who played 13 seasons after starring for the Miami Hurricanes in t ...

NFL Draft guru: One UM Cane will go in third round, two could go in fourth

Keep your computers and TVs going during the second night of the NFL Draft on April 27, as at least ...

Julia Cayuso, a Compassionate and Engaged Leader

The director of the University of Miami's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, who passed away Ap ...

Honoring Outstanding Teaching and Service

Business Professor Patricia Abril, and Trustee Stuart Miller receive Faculty Senate's highest h ...

Pumped to Take a Stand

Participants of the ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on campus pledge to help end sexual ...

Just Dance—at Work!

A Faculty Staff Assistance Program dance therapy class gets employees on their feet and focused on w ...

Old Rhetoric for a New Generation

A University of Miami political scientist explores what a transition of power in Cuba means for its ...

W. Tennis Posts 5-2 Victory at Louisville

The No. 17 Miami women's tennis team notched its 10th ACC win of the season with a 5-2 road tri ...

Schedule Changes Announced for Pitt Series

Due to inclement weather expected in the region Sunday, the University of Miami baseball program ann ...

Baseball Hosts Pitt in ACC Coastal Clash

The University of Miami baseball team will host visiting Pittsburgh for a three-game series beginnin ...

Trio of Guards Join Canes' Men’s Basketball Program

Johnson, Mack and McGusty join Hurricanes' program for 2018-19 season. ...

Crider Named Volleyball Associate Head Coach

Kasey Crider was named Miami volleyball's associate head coach after three seasons on head coac ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching