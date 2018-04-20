Outfits of the week: Stressed but well dressed

It’s a very busy time of year. With finals right around the corner, some students have taken up the mottos “stressed but well dressed” and “look good, feel good.”

Check out these six students showing off their outfit of the day.

Fun with Prints

Eden Justi, sophomore

Gingham print is everywhere right now. And who doesn’t love a fun pant? Justi combines the two with this pair of trousers, topping it off with plain black Tevas and a cropped cami. Her look is comfortable enough to wear to study yet trendy enough to make a statement.

Modern Grunge

Jada Jameson, freshman

Grunge used to be all about plaid, dark colors and layers. Jameson sports her own version of the style by pairing her checkered shoes, frayed hem jeans and light cardigan with a bright top, giving the look a pop of color and personality.

Smart Stripes

Natalia Noyen, freshman

Providing all the comfort of a dress without the worry of it being blown up by the wind, a good jumpsuit is essential to every wardrobe. Noyen pairs her striped one-piece with strappy sandals to create a sophisticated and stylish outfit, perfect for any occasion.

Cool Color Blocking

Andrew Whigham, freshman

They say life is too short to wear boring clothes. Whigham does away with the typical khaki pant and instead wears green chinos. He pairs them with a burnt rose colored shirt and sneakers for a warm-toned ensemble.

The Perfect Balance

Sabrina Smith, freshman



Smith strikes the perfect balance between girly, boho and sporty by pairing an earth-toned, flowy dress with a classic Stan Smith shoe and bag.



“I like to try any and everything,” she said about her personal style.

Casual Chic

Melonie Chinnici, freshman

Depending on how they’re styled, overalls can either be a total throwback or totally up-to-date. Chinnici pairs her Free People overall dress with a striped bodysuit and her favorite Ray-Bans, creating a monochromatic but eye-catching look.