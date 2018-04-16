Edge, Q & A + Profiles

Student Artist Proflie: Ben Youngblood

download.jpg

Ben Youngblood, Senior Photo credit: Colin McKinley

Ben Youngblood, a senior media writing and production major at Frost School of Music, can’t remember a time when he wasn’t interested in music. As a kid, Youngblood was surrounded by music, specifically his parents’ vinyl classic rock records.

Initially, Youngblood was captivated by Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin, the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones. So when his best friend at the time started playing these bands on his electric guitar, he was hooked. At only 9 years old, he began practicing on a blue Squier Stratocaster electric guitar, and within a few months, he had learned every song on the beginner’s CD.

Because he had made such astounding progress in such a short amount of time, his parents finally agreed to give him lessons. They took him to his local music store, Harry’s Guitar Shop in Raleigh, North Carolina, and he began taking lessons with Ken Demery, who continued to teach him for the next 9 years. Youngblood said aside from being a wonderful mentor, Demery has become one of his best friends.

In middle school, Youngblood traded classic rock for pop rock and began listening to bands such as the Killers, the Kooks and the All-American Rejects. Fall Out Boy’s “Infinity on High” was a landmark album in his musical journey; he still listens to that CD in his car now.

As a freshman in high school, Youngblood discovered John Mayer and was swept away by his album “Continuum.” Even more influential was the “optimistically melancholy” tone and lyrics of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, which he said “changed his life forever.”

Youngblood has been performing covers of songs ever since he started playing the guitar.

“There’s no better way to gain an understanding of music and your instrument than to learn and perform well-crafted songs by other artists,” Youngblood said.

He started writing his own songs in high school and performed them with his first band, Milhouse. Now, he prides himself on being a versatile musician.

“I find it hard to commit to being one type of guitarist and I personally see that as limiting,” he said. “So I trust that if I follow the music that inspires me in the moment, I’ll find my own unique voice as an artist and hopefully be able to fit in a wide variety of musical settings.”

Currently, Youngblood is working on his first studio album, “In Bloom.” With heavy influences from the rock and folk songs of his childhood, the album “catalogues a lot of experiences and emotions from past relationships.”

Each of the songs takes him back to a specific time and place in the past few years, he said.

He is recording this album with local engineer and producer Andres Daza at Daza’s home studio. The album features fellow University of Miami Frost students Chris Schreck on drums, Reed Gaines on bass, Andre Bernier on organ and Youngblood on acoustic guitar, electric guitar, harmonica and lead vocals.

Youngblood anticipates finishing the recording process this summer and said he hopes to release the album by August or September.

He said his favorite part about playing the guitar and performing is “feeling a real connection to the music” and getting lost in the world of the song.

Last summer, Youngblood was a semi-finalist in the Wilson Center Guitar Competition in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Reflecting on the competition, he said it was a great learning experience because it made him focus on his technique.

However, he said he ultimately didn’t enjoy “making the art of playing guitar into a competition” and strives to “find a more creative voice on the guitar” instead of nailing perfect technique.

After graduation, Youngblood said he hopes to promote his album by scheduling shows across the United States, starting in his home state of North Carolina.

You can follow Youngblood on YouTube and Instagram for more updates.

April 16, 2018

Reporters

Anya Balsamides


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
University of Miami basketball team lands highly touted transfer guard

University of Wyoming freshman guard Anthony Mack, who sat out the season with concussion issues, is ...

UM early enrollees shine in Canes spring game. QB race still too close to call.

With one University of Miami football scrimmage remaining in spring practice, the quarterback race i ...

Spring game lets UM fans see N'Kosi Perry and early enrollees in action for first time

The public is finally about to witness the Miami Hurricanes football team in action this spring. And ...

New UM D-line coach names two Hurricanes who have yet to have a bad day in spring

What do "G-Willis" and Joe Jackson have in common besides both being on the University of ...

After canceling a visit with Kaepernick, the Seahawks signed this former Hurricanes QB

He hasn't played a single snap in the NFL, but quarterback Stephen Morris is reportedly getting ...

A ’Canes Family Affair at Marlins Park

The 13th annual UM Family Night with the Miami Marlins lives up to its name. ...

A Legacy of Change

It’s been a year and half since his wife of almost 52 years, Nancy T. Clasby, a pioneering English p ...

Collaboration Is Key to Success

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for economic policies and practices that embrace c ...

Insights from the Real World of Sports Entertainment

UM's Global Entertainment + Sport Conference brings top athletes, broadcasters and professional ...

Gaining Real-World Experience in Improving Communities

UM team takes first place in Impact Investing in Commercial Real Estate competition. ...

Women’s Track Enters USTFCCCA Top 25 at No. 23

The University of Miami women's track and field team is No. 23 in the latest edition of the NCA ...

W. Tennis Inks Lucia Marzal Martinez

Miami head women's tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews announced Monday the signing of Lucia Marza ...

W. Tennis Shut out Hokies, 4-0, on Senior Day

After honoring senior Sinead Lohan, the No. 18 Miami women's tennis team posted a 4-0 victory o ...

Miami Announces Official Partnership With Tirone Electric & Data

Learfield Sports' Hurricane Sports Properties and Tirone Electric and Data have agreed to an of ...

Men's Tennis Drops Road Finale to Boston College, 4-3

The University of Miami men's tennis team closed out its regular-season road stretch with a nar ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching