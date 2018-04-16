News Briefs: Week of 4/16

Make the Magic

When: 6-9 p.m. April 22

Where: Shalala Student Center

The University of Miami community is welcome to join Camp Kesem Miami for its fifth annual Make the Magic Gala. All funds raised will be donated to the organization, which caters to children who have or have had parents suffer from cancer. Camp Kesem puts on a camp specifically for them each year. There will be catered dinner and entertainment throughout the night. Tickets cost $55.

Art Showcase and Sale

When: 4-8 p.m. April 20

Where: University of Miami Rathskeller

Arts for Kids, a student organization that strives to connect leadership, creativity and service, will be selling artwork to support Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. The artwork is created by UM community members, including students and professors.

Pride Awareness Speaker Octavia Yearwood on “Libations: Let’s Meet Here”

When: 3-5 p.m. April 17

Where: Shalala Student Center Ballroom East

Octavia Yearwood, an educator who uses art to connect community and academia, will be one of the speakers in the LGBTQ Student Center’s Pride Awareness Speaker Series. The series is called “Libations: Let’s Meet Here” and described as a performance art interactive event that will navigate different LGBTQ communities’ experiences. It will also touch on how adversity is doubled when factors such as race and culture come into play. Participants will take part in the live simulation.