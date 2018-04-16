Glass Half Full, Opinion

Dear teachers: Thank you

Raise your hand if you feel like you thank your teachers enough. Yeah, I didn’t think so.

But rest assured, you are in the majority. For better or for worse, taking things for granted is intrinsic to human nature. If we were always cognizant of how lucky we were, we’d never have the pleasure of enjoying our gifts in the moment. But perhaps, with the end of the academic year in sight, this may be the best time to reflect upon the people that have been most special to us, most formative, most impactful.

I will gladly volunteer to go first as I have had an inspirational teacher on my mind lately: my musical theater history professor, Brian Valencia.

Brian’s recent dismissal from the Theater Arts department cause quite a stir among his students, who launched into a desperate attempt to help him get his contract renewed by writing letters to the Dean and Provost.

So this seemed the perfect opportunity to throw in my two cents about why Brian is a professor worth saving.

While Brian is known around the theater department for his contagious joyful spirit, impeccable fashion and Shakespearean breadth of vocabulary, only those who have had a class with him have truly witnessed the magic of his teaching.

Brian’s passion for what he teaches is almost palpable. He paints the stories of the past with such vivid colors you can almost feel the upholstered seats of the theater beneath you, smell the hairspray permeating from backstage and feel your heart beating with the anticipation of a rising curtain.

Brian profoundly values everyone’s voice. So much so he starts class with “two minutes of music to move us,” an exercise in which a different student brings in a favorite song every class and we listen to it and analyze it. This exercise is yet another testament to Brian’s deft teaching ability. He is able to make a lesson out of any piece of art.

In something as laser-focused as a musical theater conservatory, Brian broadens our scope of what theater is, has been and can be. As he takes us through the decades of theater we start to understand that our contributions to this field can be boundless. Rules are waiting for us to break them. Irving Berlin changed the rules, George and Ira Gershwin changed the rules, Stephan Sondheim changed the rules, so why can’t we? Brian teaches us that being in the world of theater means we can be limitless. And it is our responsibility to be.

And lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Brian never lets a single student feel left behind. He always goes out of his way to ensure every student understands, participates and becomes as enwrapped in the discussion as those shamelessly sitting at the front of the class attempting to devise answers to every question and keeping their hands raised until all the blood drains (i.e. me).

He values and cares for every student – and if you don’t believe me, just take a look at his office door, decoratively and vibrantly clad in our projects and assignments, no matter how poorly executed or artistically rendered they may be. He sees everyone as nothing less than a wellspring of potential. And the bravery that it takes to reach out to each student and unlock his or her imagination is the most admirable quality a teacher can possess – it is what elevates Brian from a teacher to a role model.

So on behalf of me and all the students who think it but don’t say it, thank you to Brian and every teacher like him. You make us better students, artists and people.

An important aspect of college is putting yourself out there and not leaving with anything unsaid, so do just that and do it now. Jump off the diving board, take that cosmetology class that always piqued your interest, take an excursion through the school and thank all the professors that have made strong impressions on you. Look out the window on that trip home this summer fulfilled and with absolutely no regrets.

Dana Munro is a sophomore majoring in musical theater. Glass Half Full runs every Tuesday.

April 16, 2018

Reporters

Dana Munro


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM early enrollees shine in Canes spring game. QB race still too close to call.

With one University of Miami football scrimmage remaining in spring practice, the quarterback race i ...

Spring game lets UM fans see N'Kosi Perry and early enrollees in action for first time

The public is finally about to witness the Miami Hurricanes football team in action this spring. And ...

New UM D-line coach names two Hurricanes who have yet to have a bad day in spring

What do "G-Willis" and Joe Jackson have in common besides both being on the University of ...

After canceling a visit with Kaepernick, the Seahawks signed this former Hurricanes QB

He hasn't played a single snap in the NFL, but quarterback Stephen Morris is reportedly getting ...

The Miami Hurricanes are closing in on 83,000 square feet of refuge from the storms

Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt on Thursday reminisced about his University of Miami playing da ...

A Legacy of Change

It’s been a year and half since his wife of almost 52 years, Nancy T. Clasby, a pioneering English p ...

Collaboration Is Key to Success

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers called for economic policies and practices that embrace c ...

Insights from the Real World of Sports Entertainment

UM's Global Entertainment + Sport Conference brings top athletes, broadcasters and professional ...

Gaining Real-World Experience in Improving Communities

UM team takes first place in Impact Investing in Commercial Real Estate competition. ...

Count Them. Nine. Yes, Nine.

For a generation of Juan family members, all roads lead to the University of Miami for their educati ...

W. Tennis Shut out Hokies, 4-0, on Senior Day

After honoring senior Sinead Lohan, the No. 18 Miami women's tennis team posted a 4-0 victory o ...

Men's Tennis Drops Road Finale to Boston College, 4-3

The University of Miami men's tennis team closed out its regular-season road stretch with a nar ...

Team Soffer Beats Team Carol, 17-0, in Miami Spring Games

The University of Miami held its annual Spring Game before a crowd of 15,875 at Hard Rock Stadium Sa ...

Canes Rowing Medals at Knecht Cup

The University of Miami rowing team had a strong showing at the Knecht Cup, earning a bronze medal i ...

Johnson Runs NCAA-best 800m at Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

The University of Miami track and field program got a big boost from a freshman at the Hurricane Col ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching