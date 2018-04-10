Health, News, Student Organization

Counseling outreach brings mental health resources to students

It can be embarrassing for some students to walk up the ramp to the entrance of the University of Miami Counseling Center. The fear of being seen seeking help keeps some people from ever making an appointment. Healthy U, Healthy Me and Counseling Center Peer Outreach are trying to change that by bringing mental health awareness to the center of campus.

Last week, that help came in the form of a full week of “Health Week” events hosted by HUHM, a health and wellness organization.

College is a particularly risky time for students’ mental health since the late teen and early adulthood years are a common time for people to experience the first symptoms of many illnesses, including depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, said Amanda Jensen-Doss, associate professor of psychology.

“We know that early treatment is really important, so college students can help each other out by keeping an eye on one another and encouraging each other to get help,” she said.

Words such as “depression” and “panic attack” are extremely familiar to Tiffany Vlasenko, a sophomore majoring in international relations and computer science.

She said people her age were raised being told that seeking help for one’s mental health is a weakness, and that with enough willpower, eventually people would “get over it.”

“As a kid, I was never exposed to mental health” Vlasenko said. “I never even understood what I was feeling. There was no media representation of someone who suffered from it.”

Sabrina Xiao, the chair of COPE, said the stigma related to mental health is still widespread because of a lack of knowledge and a culture of shame and silence.

“Taking the first step to start the conversation is crucial,” said Xiao, a senior majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “Being vulnerable and honest with our struggles helps normalize sensitive topics and encourages more people to seek help.”

Vlasenko said she waited to seek help until things were so bad she “didn’t care,” but she doesn’t want others to go through that experience.

To prevent students from reaching this snapping point, COPE regularly organizes events on campus to quiz students on mental health, spread awareness and offer a self-screening tool for common mental-health issues. With such events, COPE wants students to become more knowledgable and support each other.

“There’s always somebody who’s willing to talk to you,” said Rhea Manohar, president of HMHU. “You just have to be willing to talk to them.”

If you are struggling with mental-health issues or know anyone who is, you can reach the Counseling Center at 305-284-5511 at any time of the day or night. The center offers different services, including emergency and walk-in appointments, individual therapy, group therapy and psychiatric services.

Feature photo is an illustration by Grace Wehniainen.

April 10, 2018

Reporters

Elina Katrin


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Larrañaga did something that will make many Miami Hurricanes basketball fans happy

The Miami Hurricanes may be losing basketball players to the NBA Draft, but their coach Jim Larrañag ...

NFL great saw UM scrimmage. Here’s what he said about two QBs and a particular safety

This soon-to-be inducted College Football Hall of Famer, the well-loved former Miami Hurricane Edwar ...

This is how the UM basketball coach feels about Brown hiring agent for the NBA Draft

Bruce Brown went from dipping his toe into the NBA waters to taking the full plunge. The University ...

This 6-6 Baby Cane did some big-kid damage at UM scrimmage while QBs, O-line struggled

If you were waiting to hear about a quarterback lighting up the defense at the University of Miami’s ...

Quick hits (Ouch!) about Miami Hurricanes’ quarterbacks, etc., from first spring scrimmage

The best news from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt after the first spring scrimmage at ...

Insights from the Real World of Sports Entertainment

UM's Global Entertainment + Sport Conference brings top athletes, broadcasters and professional ...

Count Them. Nine. Yes, Nine.

For a generation of Juan family members, all roads lead to the University of Miami for their educati ...

UM’s Legal Counsel honored by Daily Business Review

...

Zooming in on Black Culture

UMTV airs its first-ever program designed to showcase the experience and excellence of black student ...

Assessing Palliative Care Worldwide

A symposium is addressing key findings of the groundbreaking Lancet Commission Report on palliative ...

Haley Templeton Makes U.S. Collegiate National Team

The University of Miami's Haley Templeton was named to the U.S. Women's Collegiate Nationa ...

Perez-Somarriba Garners Fourth ACC Weekly Honor

For the fourth time in 2018, Estela Perez-Somarriba of the Miami women's tennis team has won AC ...

Samantha Gonzalez Named ACC Performer of the Week

The University of Miami's Samantha Gonzalez was named ACC Women's Outdoor Track Performer ...

Miami Moves Up to No. 42 in Oracle/ITA Rankings

The University of Miami men's tennis team moved up one spot to No. 42 in this week's Oracl ...

Miami, Larrañaga Agree in Principle to Two-Year Contract Extension

Larrañaga's contract extended through 2024 season. ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching