Baseball, Sports

Late rally, rain ends drought for Hurricanes

Freddy Zamora

Freshman Freddy Zamora swings for the hit at Mark Light Field. Zamora went 7-for-12 and drove in four runs in the weekend series against North Carolina from April 6-8. He recorded his first career home run April 7. Photo credit: Josh White

The Canes will take a win however they can get it, even with a little help from mother nature. This victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Miami – the team’s longest skid since 1966.

Through four innings of a Sunday matchup against North Carolina April 8, Miami dealt with the same issues that cost it the first two games of the series. But in the fifth inning, the Hurricanes delivered, rallying six runs while bringing 10 batters to the plate for a comeback 7-5 victory over the Tar Heels in a rain-shortened game.

The first pitch had already been moved up one hour because of inclement weather in the forecast, and the game went into an official rain delay before play was permanently stopped after five innings.

With Miami (13-18, 7-8 ACC) trailing 5-1 in the fifth inning, redshirt senior Michael Burns ripped a bases-loaded triple over the head of Tar Heels’ center fielder Brandon Riley to cut the deficit to a single point. On the next pitch, freshman catcher Isaac Quiñones plated Burns with a sacrifice fly to tie the score 5-5.

Then three batters later, after freshman Dylan Cloonan doubled and freshman Tyler Paige drew a walk, fellow rookie Freddy Zamora laced a double to left field to drive in two runs to give UM the lead.

Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Cabezas (3-3) surrendered five runs in five innings. The Miami Gardens native scattered six hits and recorded four strikeouts compared to four walks.

North Carolina’s Joey Lancellotti (1-3) was charged for the loss after getting tagged for four runs in the 1/3 inning pitched in relief.

The Hurricanes opened the game’s scoring in the first inning off a throwing error by Tar Heels’ shortstop Ike Freeman. Senior Hunter Tackett hit a routine ground ball to Freeman, but the infielder threw over the head of Michael Busch to allow Zamora to score from third.

UNC (21-11, 10-5 ACC) scored five unanswered runs, including three in the second inning on back-to-back doubles by Clemente Inclan and Brandon Martorano. Riley delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth frame to add to the Tar Heels’ tally.

UM will host in-state foe University of Central Florida at 6 p.m. April 11.

Notes:

– Paige made his first career start for the Hurricanes. He went 1-for-1 and reached base in all three plate appearances. The hit was his first as a college player.

– Miami suffered its first home series defeat to North Carolina since 2008.

– If the Canes had lost, it would have been their first eight-game losing streak in program history.

– The come-from-behind victory marks the first time this year UM has won while trailing past the fourth inning – the Hurricanes were 0-11 for that situation prior to the win.

Coach Jim Morris and the baseball team had no media availability after this game.

April 9, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This 6-6 Baby Cane did some big-kid damage at UM scrimmage while QBs, O-line struggled

If you were waiting to hear about a quarterback lighting up the defense at the University of Miami’s ...

Quick hits (Ouch!) about Miami Hurricanes’ quarterbacks, etc., from first spring scrimmage

The best news from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt after the first spring scrimmage at ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes football team’s offense will change

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Friday: ▪ UM quarterback Malik Rosier told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki that th ...

Hurricanes eager to experience spring ‘chaos’ before the real stuff starts against LSU

Bring on “the chaos’’ — the spring chaos, that is. The fun begins Saturday at Greentree Field — at l ...

As the NFL Draft approaches, one analyst believes this Hurricane could ‘shock us all’

Add the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to the list of Mark Walton believers. The analyst had high pra ...

UM’s Legal Counsel honored by Daily Business Review

...

Zooming in on Black Culture

UMTV airs its first-ever program designed to showcase the experience and excellence of black student ...

Assessing Palliative Care Worldwide

A symposium is addressing key findings of the groundbreaking Lancet Commission Report on palliative ...

MLK's Legacy for Justice

The UM community reflects on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. five decades after his death. ...

Building Back a Better Caribbean

Turning ideas to action fueled the Clinton Foundation’s CGI Action Network Post-Disaster Recovery co ...

Sprinting From Friesland to Coral Gables

Now an ACC champion, Anna Runia's journey to track stardom began as a young girl in her native ...

WBB 2017-18 Banquet Photo Gallery

Images from the University of Miami women's basketball team's 2017-18 banquet. ...

Canes Win In Rain Shortened Finale, 7-5

Miami used a six-run fifth inning to mount an impressive comeback and came through with a 7-5 win ov ...

W. Tennis Blanks No. 25 Syracuse, 7-0

The No. 18 Miami women's tennis team posted its first 7-0 win of the season Sunday, shutting ou ...

No. 43 Men's Tennis Falls at Virginia Tech

The University of Miami men's tennis team saw its four-match win streak come to an end in Black ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching