Edge, Music

Edge Weekly 8: Brexit rebellion, Kiwi rock and a dance-floor anthem

Screen Shot 2018-04-09 at 1.06.02 PM.png

Listed here.

Goat Girl – Cracker Drool

On the same day this UK four-piece signed a deal with Rough Trade, Britain infamously left the EU. In its debut LP, these Gen Z women play with a mixture of malaise and anger, fitting for a post-Brexit era that threatens to diminish DIY culture.

Ritt Momney – Something, in General

Hopping on the bandwagon of ironic monikers, Salt Lake City project Ritt Momney released this dreamy, synth-laden single last week. With fewer than 1,000 listens on Spotify, it’s certainly a lesser-known find. The band’s name might be excessive, but the sound is undeniably smooth.

Kali Uchis – Your Teeth In My Neck

Grammy-nominated Karly-Marina Loaiza, the Columbian-American R&B singer who records as Kali Uchis, just released a 15-track LP, “Isolation.” The record is littered with famous collaborators, including Tyler, the Creator, BIA, Steve Lacey, Jorja Smith, Reykon and Bootsy Collins.

Haley Blais – Remove Tag

Following singer-songwriters such as Jay Som, Vancouver’s Haley Blais delivers her melancholy messages through soft, clear vocals and upbeat indie-folk instrumentals. “Remove Tag,” a cynical, relatable song about an unflattering Instagram picture, showcases Blais’s ability to laugh at herself while making beautiful music.

Tom Misch – Water Baby

London singer-songwriter, producer and DJ Tom Misch’s first LP, “Geography,” combines sounds from jazz, disco, hip-hop and funk. The 21-year-old began as a SoundCloud beat maker at the age of 16, when he was uploading roughly three tracks a week. Five years later, Misch has released a thoughtful 13-track record that boasts influence from both his beat-making past and degree in jazz guitar.

Fenne Lily – On Hold

Bristol’s Fenne Lily began touring at the age of 17, when she left her home in Dorset to support acts including Marika Hackman, KT Tunstall, C Duncan, Palace and Marlon Williams. A song she wrote at 15, “Top To Toe,” skyrocketed her to streaming-service fame with its heartbreaking lyrics and stripped-down instrumentation.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – How Many Zeros

New Zealand psychedelic rock group Unknown Mortal Orchestra has taken a turn toward hip-hop with its 2018 LP, “Sex & Food.” Echoing the sounds of boundary-pushing jazz groups such as Vulfpeck and prolific post-rock outfits such as King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Unknown Mortal Orchestra finds itself straddling two genres at the forefront of music’s evolution.

Saba – GREY

Chicago’s Tahj Malik Chandler, known as Saba, is a bit of a genius – after skipping a few grades, he excelled in high school from the ages of 12 to 16, all the while passing out mixtapes to his peers. Saba cites his father, Chicago R&B and jazz artist Chandlar, for his exposure to music. His tracks, featuring witty lyricism and complex jazz instrumentation, pay homage to his background.

Cuco – CR-V

South LA’s teenage heartthrob Omar Banos got his start writing SoundCloud ballads under the pseudonym Cuco. The 18-year-old doesn’t take himself too seriously – from his satirical rap about his Honda CR-V, which claims, “I look like a mom / in my CR-V,” to his twitter handle, @Icryduringsex, Cuco’s image is quirky and fun. Still, as his sold-out shows suggest, it doesn’t distract from his talent.

Chromeo – Must’ve Been (feat. DRAM)

Chromeo, an Electro-funk duo from Montreal formed in 2002, teamed up with American rapper DRAM for this caffeinated R&B single. With a syncopated guitar line, driving slap bass and swirling synths, “Must’ve Been” shows promise of becoming a dance-floor anthem.

April 9, 2018

Reporters

Haley Walker


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
This 6-6 Baby Cane did some big-kid damage at UM scrimmage while QBs, O-line struggled

If you were waiting to hear about a quarterback lighting up the defense at the University of Miami’s ...

Quick hits (Ouch!) about Miami Hurricanes’ quarterbacks, etc., from first spring scrimmage

The best news from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt after the first spring scrimmage at ...

Here’s how the Miami Hurricanes football team’s offense will change

A six-pack of Canes notes on a Friday: ▪ UM quarterback Malik Rosier told WQAM’s Joe Zagacki that th ...

Hurricanes eager to experience spring ‘chaos’ before the real stuff starts against LSU

Bring on “the chaos’’ — the spring chaos, that is. The fun begins Saturday at Greentree Field — at l ...

As the NFL Draft approaches, one analyst believes this Hurricane could ‘shock us all’

Add the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to the list of Mark Walton believers. The analyst had high pra ...

UM’s Legal Counsel honored by Daily Business Review

...

Zooming in on Black Culture

UMTV airs its first-ever program designed to showcase the experience and excellence of black student ...

Assessing Palliative Care Worldwide

A symposium is addressing key findings of the groundbreaking Lancet Commission Report on palliative ...

MLK's Legacy for Justice

The UM community reflects on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. five decades after his death. ...

Building Back a Better Caribbean

Turning ideas to action fueled the Clinton Foundation’s CGI Action Network Post-Disaster Recovery co ...

Sprinting From Friesland to Coral Gables

Now an ACC champion, Anna Runia's journey to track stardom began as a young girl in her native ...

WBB 2017-18 Banquet Photo Gallery

Images from the University of Miami women's basketball team's 2017-18 banquet. ...

Canes Win In Rain Shortened Finale, 7-5

Miami used a six-run fifth inning to mount an impressive comeback and came through with a 7-5 win ov ...

W. Tennis Blanks No. 25 Syracuse, 7-0

The No. 18 Miami women's tennis team posted its first 7-0 win of the season Sunday, shutting ou ...

No. 43 Men's Tennis Falls at Virginia Tech

The University of Miami men's tennis team saw its four-match win streak come to an end in Black ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching