Photo of the Week: President Bill Clinton Launches Post Disaster Recovery Network at the University of Miami

This week’s Photo of the Week comes from Photo/Visuals Editor Hunter Crenian and features President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, in the Shalala Student Center Ballroom at the University of Miami April 3. President Clinton formally launched the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery hosted by UM and brought together 350 leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss and develop solutions that address ongoing hurricane recovery needs facing the Caribbean.

Check out more photos from the event below