Photo of the Week: President Bill Clinton Launches Post Disaster Recovery Network at the University of Miami

President Clinton listens to Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón, resident commissioner of Puerto Rico, as they discuss the role climate-change plays in the increasing amount of natural disasters. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
This week’s Photo of the Week comes from Photo/Visuals Editor Hunter Crenian and features President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States, in the Shalala Student Center Ballroom at the University of Miami April 3. President Clinton formally launched the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery hosted by UM and brought together 350 leaders from government, business, and civil society to discuss and develop solutions that address ongoing hurricane recovery needs facing the Caribbean.
Check out more photos from the event below
President Clinton kicks off the CGI Action Network launch on Post-Disaster Recovery early Tuesday morning.
42nd President Bill Clinton presents the "Committed to Action" pledge to Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
Pictured from left to right: Denis O’Brien, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit (Commonwealth of Dominica) Governor Kenneth Mapp (Virgin Islands of the United States), Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón, (resident commissioner of Puerto Rico) and
Former President Bill Clinton. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian
President Clinton finishes his closing remarks for the CGI summit at 5PM Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit: Hunter Crenian