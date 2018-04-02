V's Take

V’s Take: Roommate reconnaissance

For UM students new and old, but mostly new (@incoming frosh), it’s time to pick out a roommate from the crop of kids in the class Facebook group. And you’ve got to start by posting a little bit about yourself.

I’m not kidding, this is literally every post in the UM Class of 2022 Facebook group. Literally every single post. There is not a post that does not resemble this.

Unfortunately, I can’t include my poorly-edited swimsuit pics in this article, so you’ll just have to imagine that I’m the perfect mix of pretty, fun and sporty:

“Hey guys! I’m V, and I’m originally from some shitty New Jersey suburb (about 45 minutes from NYC!!). I’m not 100% on UMiami, but it’s one of my tops!! I am going to be majoring in biology on the pre-med track and will probably minor in Español because Mee-ah-mee haha!

“In high school I did a bunch of irrelevant stuff I’m not going to list that because I know you’re skimming over this part. Just so you know, what I did in high school is all I am going to talk about for the next year.

“I can’t wait to do typical college things like tailgates, beach and parties but am also down for a chill night in with the girlies. I’ll definitely be rushing!!

“If you want to commit to spending a year with me based on a handful of extremely edited photos and a poorly-written, generic bio, then message me on Insta or Snapchat.”

First, let me say that a lot of your nights will be chill nights in, crying in bed with a cheap bottle of CVS rosé. That’s a typical first-year college thing. You’ll be fine once you start regularly visiting the counseling center your sophomore year and deal with all that childhood trauma.

More importantly though, this bio says nothing about you. If you’re trying to find somebody who will be sleeping 8 inches away from you and who will likely see you naked, you may want to provide just a little more info.

This is how you go from Best Friends Forever to Bitches Fighting Forever, and that is not a healthy living situation.

One last word of advice – from experience, anyone who says, “I can’t wait to explore Miami!” in their post can’t wait to explore their sexuality when they finally escape from their parents’ oppressive grasp. Trust me.

April 2, 2018

Reporters

V'S Take


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM loses impressive freshman for rest of spring

A bunch of Canes notes after the sixth practice of the spring: • Safety Gurvan Hall, a freshman earl ...

Here’s what we’re hearing after five Miami Hurricanes spring football practices

Some buzz from UM spring practice through five sessions: ▪ Quarterback N’Kosi Perry has improved, bu ...

This was the punishment for the Hurricanes after their coach didn’t like their efforts

Manny Diaz didn’t like what he saw throughout practice Thursday. He said it was just a couple of dri ...

With his injury behind him, he made one promise at Miami’s Pro Day: ‘I’m back, baby’

The thoughts of doubt crept through Mark Walton’s mind. A little more than five months ago, Walton w ...

Mark Walton watched UM practice Tuesday. One thing he saw was eye-opening.

A 12-pack of Canes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ Running back Mark Walton, at UM’s Pro Day, pronounced him ...

Operation Bases Loaded

The full-scale exercise was designed to help first responders, law enforcement and emergency manager ...

Climate Change and Financial Regulation

Caroline Bradley, professor of law, explores the financial implications of climate change. ...

Facebook: The State v. Social Media

What is the impact data mining will have on Facebook, on other industry giants and overall privacy r ...

‘Powerful Performances’

Makayla Manning, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna and University of Miami freshman, helped organize ...

Marching for Change

University of Miami students helped organize and participated in the March for Our Lives demonstrati ...

Men's Tennis Downs No. 38 Louisville to Extend Streak

The University of Miami men's tennis team extended its win streak to three matches on Easter Su ...

Canes Track Closes Out Florida Relays

The University of Miami track and field program closed out the 2018 Pepsi Florida Relays with a stro ...

Cabezas Shines, But Canes Drop Finale 4-1

Miami received another sparkling effort on the hill from junior righthander Andrew Cabezas, but fell ...

W. Tennis Rallies from 3-0 Deficit to Win at No. 19 Wake

Playing its third straight conference road match against a top-25 foe, the No. 23 Miami women's ...

Canes Fall At Georgia Tech, 13-4

Freshman Gabe Rivera's first collegiate hit came on a two-run home run, but it wasn't enou ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching