Cross Country/Track and Field, Profiles, Sports

UM track star set goal, sprinted toward it

Isaiah Taylor had déjà vu as he dug his sneakers into the track.

The University of Miami junior sprinter had competed in races countless times, and taking off to the sound of a starter pistol wasn’t anything new to him. But in the 100-meter sprint at the 2017 ACC Outdoor Championships, he experienced something different. Taylor felt like he had been in that exact moment before.

“It was very serious, in a sense,” he said. “It brought me back to realizing that I won my state championship meet in high school. The finals were around the same time, and I just remember the intensity I had.”

That intensity led to a fourth place finish and to what Taylor called a “reflective state of mind” as he looked back on what he has accomplished since childhood.

Ever since elementary school, Taylor, a native of Pembroke Pines, had been faster than everyone else, and it became a topic of conversation.

“It was, ‘Oh, who is the fastest kid in the school,'” Taylor said. “All throughout elementary school, it was literally all the time – ‘You are fast, but you can’t beat Isaiah.'”

Every field day, he was challenged to race other kids, and each time, he would win. Every recess, he put his speed on display. He went from racing against classmates to racing against the clock in high school.

After learning under a track coach who also worked with the football team, Taylor felt he needed more structure. He began to run with an Amateur Athletic Union team – AAU is one of the larger amateur sports organizations in the United States – and ultimately competed in the Junior Olympic Games.

Track was his calling, and everyone around him knew it.

His father, Vincent, gave him the nickname “little ninja” because of his quick reflexes that led to success on all playing fields. Taylor played football and basketball before ultimately committing to track.

Competitiveness ran in his DNA. Taylor’s mom, Veranda, ran track growing up, and his father held a Guinness World Record for bodybuilding titles and competed internationally for more than 20 years. Despite capturing 22 titles and returning to the sport at age 50, Vincent Taylor found himself being pulled down a different path.

“I was traveling around the world doing appearances and stuff,” Vincent Taylor said. “Ultimately, when it came down to seeing what I was doing and seeing what Isaiah was doing, I had to get involved with him and his track because he was a diamond in the rough.”

Taylor’s father took over as the track coach at West Broward High School during Taylor’s senior year. He brought structure to Taylor’s workouts, leading to a personal-best 10.48-second finish in the 100-meter dash that helped secure a state championship.

Taylor then earned a scholarship to attend the University of Miami – something he envisioned since his freshman year of high school.

“In ninth grade, my kid put out an email,” Vincent Taylor said. “He said, ‘This is what I want to do – I want to leave a name at West Broward High School. I want to blaze the path and win a scholarship to the University of Miami. I am going to run track there and leave a name.'”

Taylor’s father said his son’s career has become about always outperforming his previous race, and ever since arriving at UM, that has consistently been his goal.

“Isaiah is a very driven kid,” Miami coach Amy Deem said. “You can’t be harder on Isaiah than Isaiah is on himself. Every day he tries to come out to see how he can be better, and those are the type of kids you want.”

Taylor has improved his personal 100-meter record from 10.48 seconds to 10.4 seconds since arriving on campus.

And before every race, only one thing is on his mind. He looks up to find his parents in the crowd and then prepares to show them all the hard work was worth it.

“If I ever feel like I can’t go anymore and I can’t push through it, I still just have to sit back,” Taylor said. “I think back and just remember that my dad didn’t give up on me, my mom didn’t give up on me, my coach didn’t give up on me … I have no reason to be bent over, gasping, trying to find air and finding excuses not to get up and complete the next rep.”

April 2, 2018

Reporters

David Perez


Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM loses impressive freshman for rest of spring

A bunch of Canes notes after the sixth practice of the spring: • Safety Gurvan Hall, a freshman earl ...

Here’s what we’re hearing after five Miami Hurricanes spring football practices

Some buzz from UM spring practice through five sessions: ▪ Quarterback N’Kosi Perry has improved, bu ...

This was the punishment for the Hurricanes after their coach didn’t like their efforts

Manny Diaz didn’t like what he saw throughout practice Thursday. He said it was just a couple of dri ...

With his injury behind him, he made one promise at Miami’s Pro Day: ‘I’m back, baby’

The thoughts of doubt crept through Mark Walton’s mind. A little more than five months ago, Walton w ...

Mark Walton watched UM practice Tuesday. One thing he saw was eye-opening.

A 12-pack of Canes notes on a Wednesday: ▪ Running back Mark Walton, at UM’s Pro Day, pronounced him ...

Operation Bases Loaded

The full-scale exercise was designed to help first responders, law enforcement and emergency manager ...

Climate Change and Financial Regulation

Caroline Bradley, professor of law, explores the financial implications of climate change. ...

Facebook: The State v. Social Media

What is the impact data mining will have on Facebook, on other industry giants and overall privacy r ...

‘Powerful Performances’

Makayla Manning, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna and University of Miami freshman, helped organize ...

Marching for Change

University of Miami students helped organize and participated in the March for Our Lives demonstrati ...

Men's Tennis Downs No. 38 Louisville to Extend Streak

The University of Miami men's tennis team extended its win streak to three matches on Easter Su ...

Canes Track Closes Out Florida Relays

The University of Miami track and field program closed out the 2018 Pepsi Florida Relays with a stro ...

Cabezas Shines, But Canes Drop Finale 4-1

Miami received another sparkling effort on the hill from junior righthander Andrew Cabezas, but fell ...

W. Tennis Rallies from 3-0 Deficit to Win at No. 19 Wake

Playing its third straight conference road match against a top-25 foe, the No. 23 Miami women's ...

Canes Fall At Georgia Tech, 13-4

Freshman Gabe Rivera's first collegiate hit came on a two-run home run, but it wasn't enou ...

TMH Twitter
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly in print on Tuesdays during the regular academic year.

Searching