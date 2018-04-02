Basketball, Cover, Sports

Sophomore Dewan Huell declares for NBA Draft

Dewan Huell

Sophomore forward Dewan Huell goes up for the left-handed layup in a matchup against Virginia Tech March 3 at the Watsco Center. Huell scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds in a 69-68 Miami win. Photo credit: Josh White

For the second time in as many weeks, a Miami Hurricane has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft without an agent.

This time, sophomore Dewan Huell made the decision to go pro on Monday, April 2, joining fellow sophomore Bruce Brown Jr., who declared March 22.

Huell announced his decision on social media, saying “I would like to thank the man above for this opportunity, Canes fans and to all those who supported me through the ups and downs.”

The 6-foot-11, 220-pound forward did not hire an agent, which allows Huell to return to Miami should he decide to take his name out of draft consideration. The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the draft is June 11.

The former five-star McDonald’s All-American started all 32 games for Miami and finished second on the team in points per game (11.4), rebounds per game (6.7) and field goal percentage (57.6). The Miami, Florida, native recorded 31 blocks, which ranked tied for first.

While Huell and Brown have declared, the Canes are still waiting to hear from freshman Lonnie Walker IV. The freshman guard is “50-50,” according to a report in the Reading Eagle from last month. Walker averaged a team-high 11.5 points in his first season.

Players have until April 22 to enter the NBA Draft. The draft takes place June 21.

More details will be added to the story as they become available.

April 2, 2018

Reporters

Josh White


