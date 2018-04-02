News Briefs: Week of 4/2

Disabilities Culture Campus Event

When: 8 p.m. April 5

Where: East Ballroom of the Shalala Student Center

Healthy U Healthy Me is hosting a week full of events for its Health Week 2018. The organization has partnered up with another student organization, University of Miami Best Buddies, to bring several guests to speak about disability cultures and disparities in the community of people with disabilities. The event is free and open to the public.

Miami Beach Pride Parade

When: 12 p.m. April 8

Where: Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

It’s Pride Awareness Week at the University of Miami, and the LGBTQ Student Center, SpectrUM and a slew of other campus organizations will represent the school at the Miami Beach Pride Parade. More than 100,000 people attend the parade every year. The university will have its own parade float and will provide buses to and from the event. Buses leave Stanford Circle at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. Participants will get a free T-shirt.