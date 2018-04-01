Edge, Food

Annie’s Gotta Eat: The most important meal of the day

Screw brunch. Yeah, I said it. I’m a millennial who has enjoyed her fair share of ROK:BRGR, Eating House and Greenstreet brunches, but I’m fed up (hah) with the whole scene.

You waste your Saturday or Sunday morning searching for parking, waiting in line with nothing to do and ordering an overpriced cocktail to stave off your hangover.

I’d rather make myself pancakes for approximately $0 and nurse my hangover with a Gatorade in pajamas. I love a brunch dish, but the experience is less than ideal. And if I see one more yuppie UM student snapping her boozy birthday brunch at George’s with the caption, “If you don’t take your girl to George’s, someone else will,” I’m going to lose my mind.

Breakfast, on the other hand, is wholesome and efficient. The menus are similar to brunch, but the focus is on the food, not on the “chic” scene or sanctioned drinking before 1 p.m. Nothing makes me feel like more of an adult than when I get up early before my classes in time to have a quick meal and maybe get some homework done over bites. It gives me a jolt of energy, so the wheels are already turning in full gear by the time I get to class or work. Here are my thoughts on some of the weekday breakfast hotspots closest to UM.

Delicias de España

This is a spot that not too many UM students get to despite their flagship Red Road location being close to campus. But Delicias opens at 7 a.m. and stays true to its name with a full breakfast menu that includes everything from meaty Spanish sauces and cold cuts, to eggs cooked all kinds of ways, to a full selection of pastries.

TMH editor-in-chief Isabella Cueto and I usually pick a breakfast spot near campus for our weekly Monday morning meetings. Looking forward to a satisfying meal definitely sweetens the deal of having to be out of the house at 9 a.m. on a Monday. We chose Delicias a few weeks ago, and I got a sandwich with serrano ham, tomatoes and manchego cheese on a freshly baked baguette. I have not stopped thinking about the delicate, sweet and salty serrano ham that practically transported me to Spain as it melted in my mouth. My dreams of that sandwich would get me to roll out of bed early any day.

deliciasdeespana.com, 4016 SW 57th Ave. Hours: Monday to Wednesday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Madruga Bakery

IMG_6125.JPG

Pastries behind the counter at Madruga Bakery. Photo credit: Annie Cappetta

This spot is tucked away on Madruga Avenue, next door to FloYo Coral Gables (formerly Green Money) and across the street from the Publix closest to campus. It is rarely overrun with UM students and has the freshest baked goods. It is a perfect study spot with free wifi and awesome coffee, and the food is light enough not to feel too decadent for a weekday.

IMG_6142.JPG

The brie and apple sandwich from Madruga Bakery. $8 Photo credit: Annie Cappetta

Although my friends love the Madruga breakfast sandwich, which has bacon and fried egg and all kinds of other goodness, my go-to order is the brie and apple sandwich, perfectly balanced in every bite. The peppery, slightly bitter arugula, sweet fig jam, creamy, funky brie, crisp, tart, green apple and buttery croissant taste like each unique part is putting together a synchronized dance of taste – working together to point out each other’s strengths.

madrugabakery.com, 1430 S Dixie Hwy., Suite 117. Tuesday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spring Chicken

Spring Chicken is such a tease. I have had some of the most satisfying meals there and others have featured dry, overcooked chicken and biscuits with lazy sides. But in the morning, everything is fresh. Ordering a “mama’s chicken biscuit” makes me smile with its overeager homeyness, but eating the biscuit doubles the size of that grin.

IMG_6134.JPG

Mama's Chicken Biscuit from Spring Chicken. $6.99. Photo credit: Annie Cappetta

When I put this sandwich in front of me, I’m hit with the vinegary, sweet smell of the pepper relish, followed by a smooth waft of butter and a tangy hit of pickle. Some women get excited by the scent of cologne; I get excited by the smell of this biscuit. First thing in the morning, the chicken is still crispy and the seasoning really sinks into the meat for a juicy, flavorful bite. The biscuit has enough integrity to hold up in a sandwich and not fall apart halfway through eating it, but the soft, buttery bites still melt in your mouth. Spring Chicken opens a little later, but I know at least some of you made your schedule so you don’t have class until 1 p.m.

eatspringchicken.com, 1514 S Dixie Hwy. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bagel Emporium

As far as delis go, Bagel Emporium is mediocre at best. It’s definitely inferior to Roasters n’ Toasters and not even in the same ballpark as Zak the Baker, but it’s a quick walk across the pedestrian bridge and has lots of options to satisfy your picky friends who you drag to a weekday breakfast even though they complain it’s not brunch. You can find a good sandwich or at least a hot cup of coffee to start your day. It’s a good first spot for freshmen to venture into the off-campus breakfast world.

Annie Cappetta is managing editor of The Miami Hurricane. She is a senior majoring in political science and ecosystem science and policy.

April 1, 2018

Reporters

Annie Cappetta

Annie Cappetta can be reached on Twitter at @acmcappetta and via email at acmcappetta@gmail.com


